Percentage Passing Has Joe Burrow in Ken Anderson's Lane

Anderson: "They weren't going to let Isaac Curtis and those guys beat them. They took away the downfield stuff. A lot of the passes went to running backs on check downs and to tight ends. We did a good job controlling the ball throwing it and we were running it as well."

The Bengals knocked off the Steelers, 17-10, with Curtis catching one ball for five yards. Running backs Doug Dressler (nine catches for 84 yards) and Charlie Davis (4-45) combined for 13 of the completions for 129 yards. But Lapham notes that four receivers had a big play with one catch of at least 21 yards. Joiner had two catches with one for 37 yards while Davis had one for 32, Dressler one for 23 and wide receiver Chip Myers had one for 21.

"He was able to hit guys underneath in stride, right on time and they were able to keep right on running for yards after catch. The YAC," says Lapham with a nod to how Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor are attacking zones now. "An extension of the running game."

When the smoke cleared that day, Steelers defensive line coach George Perles was struck with how Anderson used his athleticism to find crevices while throwing on the run: "People might decry those short little passes, but they're not easy to execute and he does it effortlessly. I admire him. There's no sense saying he's going to be great because he is that now."

Mean Joe Greene, the face of the Steelers historic front, offered, "He's a very hard man to find. I give him credit."