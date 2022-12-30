More Quick Hits:  Bengals Flipping Page On One Of Great Calendar Years; Joe Burrow's Take On Late Season Streaks; Big Game Tee; Ja'Marr Chasing 1,000

What a calendar year 2022 has been in Bengaldom.

It began on the second day of the year with that raucous AFC North-clincher over the Chiefs at sold-out Paycor Stadium and it hasn't stopped as the Bengals head into another Jan. 2 game at Paycor on Monday night (8:30-ESPN, Cincinnati's Channel 9) against the Bills team tied with those Chiefs for the best record in the AFC with two games to play.

Look at what has happened to them since last Jan. 2:

They've won 15 games, the most ever in one year in franchise history. They won an AFC title game on the road, came with 39 seconds of winning the Super Bowl, beat the Chiefs again, beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the road, went undefeated in November and December for the first time in history, clinched a playoff berth without playing and a win Monday along with a Ravens loss Sunday gives them another first in the form of back-to-back division titles.

And now the Bills and Bengals meet tied for the most combined wins entering a Monday Night Football game with a 1997 Broncos-49ers game and it's only the 14th MNF game between teams with 10+ wins.

So, yeah, Monday night is big, but …

"We've beaten everybody. We know we can play against everybody. We've done it in the biggest moments," quarterback Joe Burrow after Thursday's practice in his weekly presser. "We're treating every game the same. We've played everyone in the last two years. We haven't played the Bills yet, so that will be a fun challenge, but they're good on defense, got a lot of veteran guys and know how to play within their scheme, they play hard, they play fast, they play schematically sound so it'll be a fun challenge."

Burrow says it's a different year, different team, different pieces, different style. And, yeah, Burrow is taking more check-downs and more content with longer drives and their revamped offensive line has given him more time. And his offense is not quite as explosive as last year but more efficient with much better numbers in key categories such as red zone (sixth in the NFL), third down (fourth) and time of possession (third).

And they are junkyard dogs when they get the lead, 8-0 when they score first and 7-0 when leading after three quarters.

But it all began last Jan. 2.

"You look back to that one and that was kind of the one that won the division for us last year," Burrow said. "So that was fun. But we hadn't played the upper echelon of the AFC at that point and so that was a big win for us. Like I said, we've proven it. I guess that's all I can say about that."

Free safety Jessie Bates III, who tipped the ball to safety Vonn Bell in the AFC title game, has lived all the year's big moments, one even as late as Saturday when Bell knocked out the ball on his 5 in the last minute.

"This team does a really good job reflecting on how we're winning," Bates said. "What we are doing well. What we aren't doing well and just lay it on the line together. We love each other. There's not going to be a fold in this locker room. "

He says the late-season success is a product of brains and brawn.