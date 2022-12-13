Bengals Notebook: Streaking Joe Burrow Meets The GOAT

When they were coaching with the Dolphins, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went 3-5 and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo 4-8 against Brady in AFC East matchups.

The Bengals played the first game against the defending champion Bucs when they opened the 2021 preseason in Tampa (rookie Joseph Ossai sacked him) and on Monday Anarumo recalled talking to Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on the field.

"I said, I can't believe in warmups, I couldn't believe how the ball was still jumping out of his hand," Anarumo said. "And he looked like it was (2012), whenever the first time I saw him. And just amazing really the speed that the ball comes out of his hand and accuracy he's always had. He's Tom Brady. So I see the best quarterback that's ever played the game in my opinion."

Taylor, the Miami quarterbacks coach, marveled from the other side of the field.

"How fast he plays to coach on the field, you know as a quarterback coach you could see when they get into a formation you're like, "oh no," because you can see some of the matchups that have been created," Taylor said, "and why he's utilizing them.

"He's just one of the greatest to ever do it. Anybody that's won that many championships, he can always pull it out. The game is never over with him, I think they've proven that this year often times … It seems like every time they're on (prime time) they've found a way to win and that's due in large part because they have a great coaching staff and great players but it's also because he's the quarterback and those moments are when he shines brightest."

Anarumo once had a rookie cornerback face Brady and he warned the kid that Brady would "lick his fingers and then throw the ball at you. It's coming. And it did."

And as well as rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt played Sunday against the Browns, Anarumo has to figure Brady is still licking his fingers.