Media Roundtable: Hot Bengals Streak Into Battle Of Ohio

THE BOTTOM LINE

The last time the Bengals beat the Browns, it was the 2019 finale, "pandemic,' was a term in the history books and Joe Mixon, one of only two Bengals offensive starters to both start that day and this Sunday, rushed for a then career-high 162 yards. Slot receiver Tyler Boyd is the other starter from 2019.

How long ago? Watson was still nine months out from signing a $160 million extension with the Texans. If that doesn't make you recall Watson's screeching talent and trajectory before his career incinerated, this will. According to statmuse.com, Burrow, who turned 26 Saturday, finished with the highest completion percentage of some of the all-time quarterbacks before they turned 26. Dan Marino has the most touchdowns before the age of 26 with 145, Patrick Mahomes the most yards per attempt with 8.4, Jameis Winston the most yards with 19,737.

On that list, Burrow has the highest completion percentage at 68.5 and Watson is second at 67.8. Watson is also second behind Mahomes at 8.3 yards per throw and is also seventh in touchdowns and eighth in yards on that before-26 list. It will also be recalled he won his first NFL start at Paycor on his 22nd birthday in 2017.

But now Watson is 27 and last threw a touchdown pass in the 2020 finale. Burrow is an MVP candidate, leading the NFL in passer rating the last 11 weeks at 111.4 and for the entire season is second in touchdown passes, yards and completion percentage.

And what may decide this one is the return of two Bengals to the run defense they didn't have the last time they played the Browns and one who did play against the Bengals in the run game but won't play for the Browns Sunday.

It may be all about balance if Burrow is to get his first win against the Browns. The Bengals were on a crisp opening drive Halloween in Cleveland of seven passes and two runs when edge Myles Garrett tipped a pass for an interception that set the tone for their last loss. Since then, the Bengals have extended their record to 13-0 when they lead after the first quarter with wins over Carolina, Pittsburgh and Kansas City mixing it up.

Against the Panthers, they scored a touchdown on the first drive with five passes and four runs. Against the Chiefs they did the same thing with six passes and five runs. In Pittsburgh, they took a 10-3 lead at the end of the first quarter on seven passes and seven runs. Whatever they do, they'll be trying to defuse Garrett and his 10 sacks this season after he got them for that pick and 1.5 sacks back on Oct. 31. Garrett, the ultimate Bengals villain, has nine career sacks against them and a streak of at least one in the last five games against Cincy. According to Next Gen Stats, the only two other guys to do that against the Bengals in the last 40 years are Steelers linebackers Greg Lloyd and T.J. Watt.

With Watson just getting back, the Bengals figure to get a big dose of another nemesis, running back Nick Chubb. Chubb, well over 1,000 yards as the NFL's second-leading rusher, has three 100-yard games against them that also include two touchdowns. Another Steeler, Jerome Bettis, is the only other player to do that against the Bengals, Next Gen says.

But the Bengals have both nose tackles who didn't play Halloween, starter D.J. Reader and backup Josh Tupou. And when Reader played in Tennessee two weeks ago, the Bengals held then-NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 38 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, with Reader the Bengals' run defense would rank in the top three in yards per rush (3.6) and yards after contact per rush (2.3) this season. Chubb is third in the NFL averaging 4.1 yards after contact.

Plus, the Bengals are bolstered by the return of running back Joe Mixon after missing two-and-a-half games with a concussion. Mixon only carried eight times in Cleveland, but the next week he carried 15 times in the first half and in the game after that he had seven carries before he got hurt in the second quarter. While Mixon was out, Samaje Perine averaged 19 carries. So the trend has been more runs and the Browns are missing linebacker Sione Takitaki, their biggest linebacker who had 13 tackles on Halloween. The Browns will probably replace him with 227-pound Deion Jones, a guy not much bigger than Mixon.