Five Monday Night Matchups To Watch In Historic Bengals vs. Bills 

BENGALS MLB LOGAN WILSON VS. BILLS QB JOSH ALLEN

One Bengals coach says playing against the 6-5, 237-pound Allen is like playing against a Travis Kelce who can throw. Kelce is a Pro Bowl tight end, but Allen may be built even closer to a division rival in another Pro Bowl tight end, the Ravens' Mark Andrews, who goes 6-4, 255. The Bills own tight end threat, Dawson Knox, is 6-4, 255. Not exact. But you get the idea. If the Bengals needed to get a look in practice, they would have had to have gone with practice squad tight end Tanner Hudson, a 6-5, 240-pound high school quarterback.

It just shows you how rare Allen and Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can't replicate him. He runs like Kelce, shakes off tackles like Big Ben in his prime and has a gun like Mahomes. After breaking the pocket, he can launch missiles. Allen has more rushing touchdowns (38) than all the Bills running backs combined (35) since he was drafted in 2018.

The 6-2, 242-pound Wilson saw it up close as his teammate at the University of Wyoming. He's a key guy in the middle of the defense, making sure Allen doesn't kill them with those runs he seems to extend because of missed tackles.

"Lou said you have to tackle him like he's a tight end," Wilson says. "He's not going down easy. He's a big guy. He's a load for sure."

Allen also leads the NFL in turnovers with 18 (13 interceptions, five fumbles) and the Bengals have come up with a fourth-quarter turnover in each of the last four games, winning two of them and sealing two of them. His buddy Wilson has done everything but get a turnover in the last three games (41 tackles, 2.5 sacks), but still leads all linebackers in the 2020s with seven interceptions. He has got Allen at least once, but that was in a long-ago Wyoming practice. In the winning streak, the Bengals are plus-five in turnovers.

BENGALS RT VS. BILLS DE GREG ROUSSEAU

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor won't say who is going to replace La'el Collins (ACL) as the Bengals cope with their first change in the starting offensive line all season. The 6-4, 315-pound Hakeem Adeniji has been the swing tackle all year. The 6-7, 300-pound Isaiah Prince has yet to play in a game this year, but he was the starting right tackle last year down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Whoever it is has to offset the strength of the massive 6-6, 266-pound Rousseau, the first-round rookie who has seven sacks and has shown a lot of power. And his size has been a big advantage, according to Bills radio analyst Eric Wood. With Von Miller out for the year, he won't be able to reprise his role against the Bengals of Super Bowl hero.