Burrow Declared Out Of Ravens Game With Injured Throwing Wrist

Nov 16, 2023 at 09:47 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

AP23321080128927
Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE _ After flipping a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead with 5:49 left in the first half, Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with a right wrist injury and was declared out. He appeared on the sidelines for the second half in uniform with no wrap on the wrist.

Burrow, who completed his last seven passes, went into the locker room with members of the training staff flexing his right hand. When Jake Browning checked into the game near the two-minute warning, the Bengals were down, 14-7, after Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught linebacker Germaine Pratt's deflected pass for a 37-yard touchdown.

Burrow had just begun to heat up and left with a 100.4 passer rating on 11 of 17 for 101 yards.

