Burrow Declared Out Of Ravens Game With Injured Throwing Wrist

BALTIMORE _ After flipping a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead with 5:49 left in the first half, Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with a right wrist injury and was declared out. He appeared on the sidelines for the second half in uniform with no wrap on the wrist.

Burrow, who completed his last seven passes, went into the locker room with members of the training staff flexing his right hand. When Jake Browning checked into the game near the two-minute warning, the Bengals were down, 14-7, after Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught linebacker Germaine Pratt's deflected pass for a 37-yard touchdown.