Bengals.com 2022 Awards: MVP; Top Rookies; Two Comebacks And A Window Into Quote Of The Year

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DE JOSEPH OSSAI

The more conventional Comeback award. Ossai missed his entire rookie season with surgeries on his wrist and knee and in his second season was extremely productive in a backup pass rushing role both inside and on the edge, particularly in key moments. He had 3.5 sacks (one was a characteristic hustle shoestring tackle of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that blew up a winning drive and ended up as Kansas City's last offensive snap of the night in the Dec. 4 27-24 win) and 10 quarterback hits, the same, as Pro Football Reference has it, as overall No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Plus, he scored the only defensive TD of the year when he fell on a Trey Hendrickson sack-strip in the end zone in the last minute of the first half in the regular-season finale that flipped The Coin Game.

Ossai was also playing the game of his life last Sunday in the AFC title game in Kansas City. He had a career-high five tackles, one of them for a loss, plus two hits on Mahomes and on second-and-four with 17 seconds left lined up inside and knocked down a pass.

That set up a third-and-four, which Mahomes converted, turning up field as a running back to get the fifth yard as he went out of bounds. Ossai was flagged for roughing when he couldn't pull up on a dead run and collided with Mahomes as he went out of bounds. A tough call in a 20-20 game and a Super Bowl trip on the line. There was only time to walk off the 15 yards and kick the winning field goal as Ossai wept on the bench.

Debatable? Probably. But there seems to be no debate that Ossai, the third-rounder from Texas, looks be to another keeper from a 2021 draft that had several solid AFC title outings. Joining Ossai Sunday were Chase, second-rounder Jackson Carman at left tackle, fourth-rounder Cam Sample on the D-line and fifth-round kicker Evan McPherson.

ASSISTANT COACHES OF THE YEAR

DL MARION HOBBY AND OL FRANK POLLACK

The Bengals got here in the trenches.

Hobby had the golden touch rotating his guys through so the starters had plenty of gas left in the fourth quarter. Eight of his players worked at least a quarter of the snaps and when Reader and his backup at nose, Josh Tupou, were out for a month, he worked magic inside with rookie Zach Carter and waiver-wire pickup Jay Tufele. The Bengals were relentless up front, finishing seventh against the run while racking up the fifth most QB hits.

The Bengals revamped their offensive line last offseason with four new starters, three via free agency and Volson. When they gave up 13 sacks in the 0-2 start, Pollack put their heads down and they found their footing.

In the 10-game winning streak, they didn't give up more than two sacks until the ninth game. That was when they lost their third starter in as many weeks, giving them three new O-line starters in the AFC Divisional in Buffalo. Pollack got his new unit up and running in time to allow just one sack and rush for 172 yards.