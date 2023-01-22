These Matchups Fuel Bengals-Bills AFC Divisional

BENGALS QB JOE BURROW VS. BILLS DC LESLIE FRAZIER

The Bills under head coach Sean McDermott aren't known as big blitzers and according to Pro Football Reference, they do it less than 20 percent of the time (19.4). But old friend Frazier, former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis' first defensive coordinator in 2003 and 2004, has Buddy Ryan roots and the Bengals are starting, basically, three new offensive linemen and up until last week, hadn't allowed more than two sacks in the winning streak.

The big numbers that deter blitzers are how quickly Burrow gets it out of his hand and how well he handless pressure. He leads the league with 19 quick passing touchdowns and is top five in passer rating and completion percentage against pressure. It's why the makeup of the offensive line doesn't have them as worried as they might be since the elements of Burrow's style are still intact.

"You try to find where our biggest mismatch might be and you try to help that as much as possible," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan of the looming line play. "Sometimes it's an interior player, sometimes it's an edge. We've always lended presence with tight ends and backs. We can turn our protection different ways to help the interior players. Those are all things that we've done all season long, so it doesn't really change our operation because those guys are really good on the other side and we try to minimize those impact players as best we can.

"It's part of our standard game-planning operation, really. And part of that falls on the quarterback and receivers to get open and win so we can get the ball out when it requires it."

And that's the key. The quarterback able to read and get it out. Plus, the Bengals are used to playing high-pressure playoff games with a young line. Both new tackles, Jackson Carman and Hakeem Adeniji, played in last year's run.

"I think we're a better team. I think our players, all our younger players … are all better players this year than last year," Callahan said. "Joe is a better player this year than he was last year. And that goes for Hakeem and Jackson and those guys are better players than they were a year ago, too. I feel good about where those guys (offensive line) are at. We are a better team. And we know how to handle all those elements that get thrown at us when you have guys in in and out of the lineup and I feel good about where we're at and how we handle those things."