Just The Right Touch As Burrow, Chase Do It Again To Lift Bengals

"Just checking the ball down those three yards are going to be seven-, eight-yard completions," Burrow said. "I thought we did an unbelievable job of that today. I was checking down to the running backs for six, seven eight yards like we did in the second half of (last week's) Baltimore game. When we start doing that like we did today, we're going to start getting the one-on-ones, which is how we scored that touchdown at the end."

That touchdown at the end also came because, as Burrow said, "Ja'Marr did what Ja'Marr does." He left cornerback Bradley Roby flailing for a missed tackle and then ran by the Honey Badger of his youth, Tyrann Mathieu.

"That's why he's the best," said Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. "Run after the catch. Nobody can mess with him after the catch."

Chase, who grew up 15 minutes from the Superdome, knows more than anyone.

"That's what they got me for. To be a playmaker. Make a play when we need me to make it," Chase said. "We figured out how we were going to dice up the coverage they've been giving us these last couple of weeks. I think we did that today in the first half. We saw it. We were messing with them, making them do everything they didn't want to do … They adjusted to us instead of us adjusting to them."

Their first touchdown was almost as big, since it cut the lead to 17-14 in the middle of the third quarter and came after back-to-back Saints' drives kept it from the Bengals in the last 5:44 of the first half and first 7:48 of the second half.

"Had to," said Burrow of the 15-yard touchdown dart to Chase that was one-on-one mincemeat against cornerback Paulson Adebo. "They were running the ball well. They were going to keep it away from us. We had to go down and score and put pressure on them. We were on our heels for most of the first half. In the second half, we got it going.".

After that one, Chase eschewed "The Griddy," touchdown dance for "Stan The Man," what he called "a new local dance craze in New Orleans," which is why he was grabbing his legs like he had a Charley Horse.

Then he tried to start another craze after the winner when he attempted to punt the ball in the stands.

"I won't lie," Chase said, "I was trying to get fined."

Chase said he spent Saturday night in the team's Canal Street hotel trying to stay away from family. His parents cooked up some food they brought him and he got his Voodoo rolls. But other than that, "I was just trying to stay locked in on the game," even though the players had a couple of hours of free time.