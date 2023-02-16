Intact Bengals Offensive Staff Feels Super Urgency Steering Joe Burrow Into Year Four

"For sure. We all know it's a quarterback league and we have the best one in my opinion," Pitcher said. "There are some other really, really good ones. I know that. I love working with Joe every day. I think we've done a good job putting an environment around him where he can be his best self, his best player. I look forward to continuing to do that."

They say there are things to work on, but not right now. At the moment, the coaches are decompressing before they get back into it next week to prepare for the NFL scouting combine at the end of the month.

"It's good to get away and step back from it and get all the emotion out before looking at things," Callahan said.

As the seasons together pile up, improving should be easier.

"Now we've reached the point going into (Burrow's) year four where, schematically, he's got a lot of input, too. That's a lot of fun," Callahan said. "There are more peer conversations as opposed to us trying to tell him what to do. That's when it starts to get really fun. The quarterback has great input to make big adjustments and give his thoughts and feelings about plays and what position to put players in.

"It's a really dynamic environment to go to work in every day."

During this past Super Bowl week, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talked about how quarterback Patrick Mahomes used last season's loss to the Bengals in last year's AFC title game as fuel for this season that ended in a Super Bowl title with him being named MVP in the season and Super Bowl.

It's not like Burrow needs more motivation, but Callahan thinks he'll use the experience of losing to Mahomes in that game this year to his advantage.