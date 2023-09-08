Bengals Get Lift For Opener As Joe Burrow Gets Nod With New Deal

Hubbard, the Moeller High School product who has known him since they both were at Ohio State, sold Burrow on Cincinnati and the Bengals even when Burrow was going through his Heisman trophy season at LSU. On Friday, Hubbard wore the Cheshire cat smile of someone who saw this day coming.

"We were looking to be top of the draft. He was looking to be a top draft pick," Hubbard said. "And Zac was asking me about him. Joe was asking about the Bengals. I was trying to broker that relationship. I knew it'd be a perfect fit. I knew he was going to be the guy that turned it around. And I got somebody who is very like-minded and can inspire a whole locker room and change the direction of the whole franchise. And it came to fruition and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Taylor and Burrow have formed a formidable partnership. With them at the helm, they've guided the Bengals to five postseason wins, the most to come out of the AFC North in the last decade.

And when you give a guy $55 million per, he's your partner. Even before agreeing to the deal, Burrow has held sway in the halls of power with the open door policy of Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

"I'd say there are a lot of times I give the players a lot of information. And him more so. Your quarterback," Taylor said. "A, it's the person I talk to the most because I'm also the offensive play caller, and then sometimes I'm in the quarterback room and always talk to him about the plan. So naturally other conversations come up because I'm around him the most.

"But also just wanting him to understand we want him here forever. So you want him to understand why decisions are made, get his input in all facets of it. I think when we were hiring a trainer, making sure he was aware of the direction we were headed because he deals with that staff. There are just a lot of things that come into play that you want him to be a part of and you want his feedback. I know that he and Duke have a great relationship … he and Duke always have conversations."

Burrow's receivers were pumped for their guy. Tee Higgins got a text from his agent ("Wheew, see what Burrow do?") and with Higgins now at the plate in his contract year he theorized Burrow can now buy an island.