Quick Hits: Battle Of Top 5 Picks Leads Bengals-Seahawks Matchups; Joe Burrow Faces Reincarnated Legion Of Boom; Tee Higgins Says He'll Possibly Play

_If the name Shane Waldron is familiar, it is. When the Bengals tapped Zac Taylor as head coach in 2019, media reports said the Bengals also interviewed one of his best friends in Waldron, then the pass-game coordinator for the Rams. Now Seattle's offensive coordinator, Waldron and Taylor have remained tight. Waldron is the only guy Taylor talks to more in the league other than his brother Press, the Jaguars offensive coordinator.

But not this week.

"He sent me a picture last week inferring that he was watching tape last Tuesday of us and I said that's not legal," Taylor joked of Seattle's bye. "We're still playing games. You're not allowed to do that on the bye week. But I think that's the last time we spoke. "

JA'MARR SHRUGS: Chase gets it. When word got back to him that Metcalf suggested Thursday that Witherspoon would contain him, Chase waved it off. He's been there and done that when he took Burrow's side against Patrick Mahomes.

"He's (not) doing anything but praising his teammate," Chase said. "That's what he's supposed to do. At the end of the day, it's about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He's going to get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who wins that matchup."

Chase is one of the smartest guys in the room and here's how he breaks down 'Spoon, the leading candidate for NFL Rookie Defensive Rookie of the Year:

"His height (6-0) is a big advantage at corner. You don't see a lot of cornerbacks his height," Chase said. "Overall using his speed. He looks like a smart kid on film."

The cornerback, Rig Wooten, is a second-year tower at 6-4. They may not be as famous as their Legion of Boom forefathers of a decade ago, but they're on the come. Callahan sees a definite resemblance.

They're going to smother the run, take away the deep ball, and make you pay for catching it underneath with bruising physicality.

"They invented the Seattle cover three. I mean, they kicked people all over. And they're sort of they've gotten back to it a little bit. It's sort of come back into their system more," Callahan said. "And in 2012 and '13, that system got proliferated all over the league. Teams got good at beating it. And so it sort of died and went away.

"And that's actually very strange. For the first time in my career, I've seen a defense come full circle. Because they've got the players to do it. They've got really long big corners and they've got good safeties, they've got good smart linebackers and they're super physical."

Chase, who has caught the Bengals' longest balls of the season at 63 and 43 yards, knows Seattle takes deep away.