Quick Hits: Joe Burrow Expects To Go In Opener;  'This Is Where I Want To Be'; Ossai Only Bengal To Sit Out Practice

Another exhale for Bengaldom after Wednesday's practice.

Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow went full, says he's throwing the ball as well as he ever has, and expects to go in Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Cleveland.

Burrow met the press after Wednesday's workout for the first time since he strained his calf in the second practice of training camp July 27 and tempered things just a bit. He said he has good days and bad days and that he'll have a better feel for his status after the next two days.

Burrow returned to practice last Wednesday after a 34-day absence and on this Wednesday went through his fourth practice as the heavy lifting began for what would be his first road opener. He says he's still ironing out such details as pocket mobility.

"Today was a great day. I felt good," Burrow said. "That's what these days of practice are for and that's why this week of practice has been and will be important. We're feeling out that process right now. (Thursday) we're in pads and so speed will ramp up even more than today. Feel these next two days out and see where it is."

Head coach Zac Taylor indicated on Monday has been completing high percentage of passes and after Wednesday's practice his teammates say he looks good and figure he's ready for the 100th Battle of Ohio.

He sounds it.

"I'm in a really good spot throwing wise. I'm spinning it as good as I ever have. It's jumping off my hand as good as it ever has before," Burrow said. "You work on little things here and there that are going to find you that extra mile per hour or that extra rpm that helps you put it in a smaller window. So you work on those things every year, and it's just another year of that. So I'm in a great spot."

INJURY REPORT: On their first injury report of the season, the Bengals listed pass rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) as the only player out Wednesday. Burrow, wide receiver Tyler Boyd (toe), and backup tackle D'Ante Smith (shoulder) were listed as full.

CONTRACT BUZZ: For all the buzz surrounding the negotiations of his contract extension, Burrow offered a buzz kill.

That's the last thing I'm thinking about. I'm worried about beating the Browns right now," Burrow said. "That's going to come. I'm going to keep playing well. I feel great about the organization and everybody in the locker room and in the coaching staff, and that's the icing on the cake to me.