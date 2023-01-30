Bengals Vow They Have What It Takes To Keep Coming Back After AFC Title Escapes

With slot receiver Tyler Boyd (thigh) shelved early on, the Chiefs doubled Chase and Tee Higgins and still, both had nice games. Each had six catches with Higgins going for 83 and Chase for 75, including a huge fourth-and-six conversion for the longest play of the night on 35 yards. But the Chiefs kept them from taking over with their relentless pressure of Burrow. And when they needed points, they came up empty on the last two drives. That devastating rushing efficiency of the AFC Divisional a week ago turned to just 13 carries from the backs and Burrow was their leading rusher with 30 yards.

It's like Reader said, "You know it's going to be a slugfest. It's what we prepared for. We threw punches. They threw punches. And they won today. They ha0d the better punch."

It was certainly not a clean game on many fronts, worthy of playoff football in the cold. But you know the refs had it rough when a pool report was needed on two plays

One for referee Ron Torbert, yes the ref in the Super Bowl, another 23-20 loss at the end, explained the intentional grounding on Burrow. It looked like running back Samaje Perinie was in the area:

"The quarterback was under duress, in danger of being sacked, and threw the ball into the ground. There was no eligible receiver in the area, and he had not gotten out of the pocket and thrown it beyond the line of scrimmage. So, that was a foul for intentional grounding."

And then the phantom third-and-nine early in the fourth quarter. The Bengals stopped Mahomes to force a punt and it was called a no-play:

"On the previous play, there was an incomplete pass. We spotted the ball, but the line judge came in and re-spotted the ball because the spot was off. We reset the play clock and the game clock started running. It should not have started running because there was an incomplete pass on the previous play.

"The field judge noticed that the game clock was running. He was coming in to shut the play down so that we could get the clock fixed but nobody heard him, and the play was run. After the play was over, he came in and we discussed that he was trying to shut the play down before the ball had been snapped. So, we reset the game clock back to where it was before that snap and replayed third down."

The Bengals weren't happy. But Burrow already has them thinking about the future. Already calculating how two fewer weeks and one less game is going to help.

"You learn from every loss just like every win," Burrow said. "We will go watch the film, make our corrections, get better and head into the offseason with an extended offseason as opposed to last year. I think we can take advantage of that and get a head start on getting our bodies the way we need to going into next year."