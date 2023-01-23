Bengals Win Chance To Defend AFC Title: Take A Bow O-Line

"I think Jackson Carman showed he's a left tackle in this league," Karras said. "And what a performance by all the guys."

Especially Karras, who got his knee rolled late in the first quarter and needed a brace to not miss a snap. And there was no way Karras was missing it. Two years ago in this building the Bills denied his Dolphins a post-season berth in the last game of the last season. Last year here the Bills ended his Patriots season in a playoff blowout.

"He's just a warrior," Volson said. "He kept fighting and someone you love playing with."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he didn't bring out the run game because of the snow or the new line. It's the first time Mixon carried more than 16 times since the first win in the streak against Carolina Nov. 6, when they had season highs of 39 carries for 241 yards. Sunday's 34 for 172 were second best.

"The two runs we had against them last game, we felt good about it, so we dialed some of those up," said Taylor, pointing to offensive line coach and run game coordinator Frank Pollack. "I thought Frank had a great plan in the run game. Joe Burrow did a great job executing the checks that we needed to check. And man, when Mixon and Samaje (Perine) got the ball … it was always two or three more (yards) after contact. That was a great job by those backs."

Karras, making his fourth appearance in an AFC title game next week, has very definitely been here before.

"My season ended here horribly the last two years. I really wanted to get a win," Karras said. "Very grateful. We're in the Final Four with a chance to go to the big dance."

It was Karras who kept things straight early on Sunday. He also wasn't coming out because there was that hostile crowd as loud as ever and there were the Bills with their typical stunts and games testing Carman early.

"We were able to pick up the different movements and stems and things on the edge and plugging pressures," Carman said. "Ted did a good job keeping us all on the same page. It's football. They did stunt and did a couple of things and we able to handle it as a unit."

Last week Carman spoke so eloquently about how much he had learned and grown in these two seasons since coming out of Clemson as Trevor Lawrence's left tackle. Coming off back surgery. Switching from tackle to guard and from left to right. Benched twice as a rookie. Losing out to Volson this year. On Sunday he had tickets for people who believed in him all the way. His mother. A cousin. His brothers. His coach at Fairfield High School, Jason Krause. In this week of home grown Sam Hubbard, Carman's emergence remind everyone he's a hometown kid, too, from the Cincinnati suburbs.