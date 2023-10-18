Joe Burrow And The Art Of Being A Teammate: 'I Knew Exactly What He Was Doing' 

"And there were kids like me whose parents worked in town or owned small businesses. Then you'd go just a few minutes outside town and it was a different part of the state. And at the high school, we saw all of it. There were a lot of international students whose parents were at the college. You experience a little bit of everything. He takes everything into account and has seen it all and you can attribute that to growing up in Athens, Ohio."

His own background contributed to it, too. His mother taught elementary school and his father was a lifetime college and pro coach on his last stop. Anybody could be over the house. A DB from inner-city Cincinnati. A math teacher from town. A linebacker from the wilds of Michigan. And they usually were.

"He wouldn't be afraid to throw it to anyone," Adam Luehrman says. "I'd have to be ready for the ball at all times. Even in practice. He may never throw it to you, but you still have to remember it's in the back of his head. You could run that play 100 times and there might be that one route or one play he'll go to a guy once. And it may not be in a practice, but in a game."

Scott Burson wrote the book on those formative years with Sam Smathers, Burrow's youth football coach, and the manuscript of "From Bulldog to Bengal," resonated with some of the same themes he saw play out the last couple of weeks.

It was not lost on Burson after the win in Arizona two weeks ago, when Burrow was asked about what he was wearing, he took time to point out his top had been designed by high school friend Micah Saltzman.

"You remember he wore the Sherpa jacket on the trip to the AFC championship game," says Burson of the first one in early 2022. "Micah's brother Zacciah played with Joe and Zacciah thought Micah was kind of like the little brother Joe never had. What has happened the last couple of weeks, it does sound kind of familiar."

Micah Saltzman, son of a Brooklyn native who settled in Athens after going to OU, is the owner of the streetwear fashion brand Live2Love and splits his time these days between Athens and his dad's big city.