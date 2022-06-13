NBC's Simms Makes A List And Checks It Twice With Burrow And Chase

Simms puts Burrow ahead of not only Rodgers, but also the man who beat him in the Super Bowl, No. 6 Matthew Stafford, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson at No. 7 and No. 8 Tom Brady, the GOAT Burrow meets for the first time Dec. 18 in Tampa Bay. He says Burrow is in the conversation for top quarterback in the game because of the "IT Factor," which he defines as a combination of intangibles and talent.

The play that did it for Simms came in the Jan. 2 AFC North clincher over the Chiefs. While bringing the Bengals back from three 14-point deficits, Burrow opened the second half scoring with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Chase running down the left sideline on a pass Burrow dropped over the cornerback and safety set up too low in a zone.

"Oh man, this dude sees it all," Simms thought and he confirmed it a few weeks later. "At the end of the second quarter he threw a slot out route that was a little tight and hairy and it was incomplete. The guy going up the sideline was in a Cover 2 hole and he was there. Then the second half started and they called the same play and he got the same coverage and he looked at the guy running the slot out route and he knew from the pictures and looking at it, that the guy outside (would be there).

"So he looked at it and hit Chase in the hole. I asked him about it before the playoff game. 'You saw that and said you have to change back to that?' and he said yes. That to me says it."

Simms won't tip his hand on his top quarterback, but gives Chase the nod over the 49ers' Deebo Samuel as his top wide receiver. Again, he goes back to that Week 17 game at PBS against the Chiefs, when Burrow's 72-yard touchdown pass on Chase's catch-and-run put the Bengals on the board. About 60 yards came after Chase caught it in the middle of the field and ran away from the pack.

"He can do the things within the offense that you've got planned, but it's just the physical gifts," Simms said. "Just beat that guy or get open against him no matter who it is, it's off the charts.

"The Chiefs defense has some dudes that can fly. The fact he could just run away from them … The L'Jarius Sneads of the world, Charvarius Ward, Juan Thornhill, they're all 4.3 guys and they haven't gained a step on him yet."