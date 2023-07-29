Training Camp Report: How Browning Used Burrow's Advice To Keep Taylor's Trains Running; Why DJ Turner Is More Than Fast

PLAYER OF THE DAY: QB Jake Browning

The Bengals have a lot of bright guys in that quarterback room. All of them, Taylor, Pitcher, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, assistants Fredi Knighten and Brad Kragthorpe, played college quarterback and have at least multiple years in Taylor's system. When Browning, who has been behind every Burrow snap since the 2021 regular season, took over the Ones Thursday, they had a night to prepare by flipping to the next computer screen.

In his first extensive work with the Bengals Ones in his third season here, Browning hit 13 of 17 with the group in team and 7-on-7 work.

"When you have a day like this where you're going to start taking more reps, I feel like that's where it was pretty helpful to have been in the system for a while and be able to have some open-minded communication with (Burrow)," Browning said.

Browning kept the trains running on time even though it was the third straight day of practice and he didn't see much of some of his resting weapons, such as wide receiver Tee Higgins and tight end Irv Smith, Jr. Still efficient and economical.

That's what Browning seeks in his own game. He has seen it every day for the last three years in how Burrow works. Comfortable enough with Burrow to talk about his own craft, Browning told him last season how much he admired his footwork. Burrow suggested working with Jordan Palmer, the former Bengal and brother of two-time Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer. This last offseason he took him up on it.

"After last preseason I felt like I needed to get better footwork," Browning said. "Playing on time, playing under control, having your feet under control and I always liked Joe's footwork. He always said, 'Go to this guy. He can help you.' I was (in California) with Jordan Palmer and Mike White and got a lot out of it."

PLAY OF THE DAY: Browning's red-zone TD pass to leaping WR Tyler Boyd.

A good example of how Browning executed the same Joe concepts. It was in the first red zone 7-on-7 and Boyd was matched up on slot cornerback Mike Hilton.

(By the way, we're getting spoiled around here. On Wednesday, the highlight was the Pro Bowl matchup between left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr., and edge Trey Hendrickson. On Friday, there was Boyd vs. Hilton, maybe the two best slot players in the league.)

"Mike gives me my best work. He's one of the best nickels in the league. Catches like that don't come easy," Boyd said. "It's an option route per se."

Since it's in the red zone, it has to be quick. If Boyd beats Hilton right away inside, Browning gets it to him now. But Hilton undercut it, forcing Boyd to Plan B and the back left corner pylon. That put the 6-2 Boyd in a definite advantage over the 5-9 Hilton. Browning lofted and Boyd, the old Western Pennsylvania basketball star, launched himself over Hilton and plucked it even though Hilton was draped on him like the humidity.

"I just threw a 50-50 ball. I kind of told Ja'Marr, Tee and TB, hey, if you're one-on-one, I'm just going to put it up to you," Browning said. "That's kind of how Joe operates, too. Just let them make a play. It was really good coverage by Mike. It's a tough route to cover. He was right there and I just tried to give TB a chance. Mike had his head back to me chasing him, so I just tried to put it up high where only TB could get it. He got his feet in and it was a good play."

For Boyd, just another day at the office.

"He's a veteran," Boyd said of Browning. "Just because he hasn't played in a game doesn't mean he's not an NFL quarterback. He went out there and did a great job. When our best guy goes down, everyone has to rally around him. He's a self-motivated guy."

Browning also made a similar 50-50ish touchdown throw to Irwin on the back line in the same drill.