Playing The Numbers Game For Bengals In Stats Smorgasbord

Feb 01, 2023 at 06:52 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Joe Burrow looking at leading numbers.
Joe Burrow looking at leading numbers.

.724 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 1981 and 1982 for 29 games, including playoffs.

.675 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 2021-22 for 40 games, including playoffs

.662 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 2014-2015 for 34 games, including playoffs

.632 _ Bengals winning percentage in 2013-2014 for 34 games, including playoffs

.629 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 1988-89 for 35 games, including playoffs

6 _ Ben Roethlisberger's playoff wins in first three seasons, most all-time for a quarterback

5 _ Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's playoff wins in first three seasons, tied with Russell Wilson.

67.3 _ Burrow's career postseason completion percentage, third on the active list behind Nick Foles (68.1) and Matt Ryan (67.5)

45 _ Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's NFL-leading catches during last two postseasons

44 _ Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's catches last two postseasons

588 _ Postseason yards Chase had in first two seasons, second best all-time

643 _ Postseason yards Washington wide receiver Charlie Brown had in first two seasons, (1982-83).

457 _ Postseason yards Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had in first three seasons, No. 2 all-time

474 _ Postseason yards Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis had in his first three seasons.

19 _ Postseason field goals for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, fourth on the active list and second most without a miss. (Robbie Gould is 29-for-29)

68.2 _ Burrow's career regular-season completion percentage, No. 1 all-time

67.7 _ Drew Brees' career regular-season completion percentage, No. 2 all-time

100.4 _ Burrow's career regular-season passer rating, fourth best all-time.

105.7 _ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' all-time leading career passer rating

87.5 _ Andy Dalton's second-best passer rating on Bengals all-time list

82 _ Career regular-season TD passes for Burrow, fifth fastest all-time in 42 games. Also No. 6 on Bengals' all-time list.

85 _ Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's fourth-best TD passes in 42 games

93 _ TD passes for Jeff Blake, fifth on Bengals all-time list

11,774 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Burrow, fifth fastest all-time in 42 games.

11,846 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Matthew Stafford in 42 games, fourth fastest all-time

15,134 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Blake, fifth on Bengals all-time list

2,501 _ Chase's career regular-season yards in first two seasons

2,407 _ A.J. Green's regular-season yards in first two seasons

86.2 _ Chase's yards per game, third on the active list behind Justin Jefferson (96.5) and Julio Jones (87.9) if he had the minimum 200 catches. (He has 168.)

25 _ Chase's third-best TD catches the last two seasons, including playoffs, behind Cooper Kupp's 28 and Kelce's 27.

3,028 _ Higgins' career regular-season yards, only second Bengal to have at least 3,000 in first three seasons. (A.J. Green had 3,833.)

35.5 _ Regular-season sacks for Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in 2020s, fourth most in decade.

184 _ Regular-season combined tackles in 2020s for Bengals' Sam Hubbard, tied with Maxx Crosby for the most in decade by a defensive end

7 _ Career interceptions by Bengals' Logan Wilson, most by an NFL linebacker in the 2020s

14 _ Career interceptions by Jessie Bates III, fifth all-time for a Bengals safety

Related Content

news

Quick Hits Down On The Bengals' Corner

Down here on the corner as the locker room closes up shop, you can get a pretty good representation of the Bengals' offseason as they try to become the first team to win three straight AFC North titles. A few notes and quotes from three cornerbacks heading into different parts of the offseason.

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Reserve/Future Contracts

news

Bengals Begin Offseason Routine After One Of Their Best Seasons Ever Was Far From The Routine

The biggest equalizer in the NFL is the day after every team's last game. Whether you win it to avoid the first draft pick or lose it like the Bengals did in Sunday's AFC title game, the next day is always the same at 0-0.

news

Everything Joe Burrow Had To Say After the 2022 season AFC Championship

Advertising