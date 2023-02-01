Playing The Numbers Game For Bengals In Stats Smorgasbord

6 _ Ben Roethlisberger's playoff wins in first three seasons, most all-time for a quarterback

5 _ Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's playoff wins in first three seasons, tied with Russell Wilson.

67.3 _ Burrow's career postseason completion percentage, third on the active list behind Nick Foles (68.1) and Matt Ryan (67.5)

45 _ Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's NFL-leading catches during last two postseasons

44 _ Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's catches last two postseasons

588 _ Postseason yards Chase had in first two seasons, second best all-time

643 _ Postseason yards Washington wide receiver Charlie Brown had in first two seasons, (1982-83).

457 _ Postseason yards Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had in first three seasons, No. 2 all-time

474 _ Postseason yards Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis had in his first three seasons.