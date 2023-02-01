Playing The Numbers Game For Bengals In Stats Smorgasbord

.724 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 1981 and 1982 for 29 games, including playoffs.
.675 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 2021-22 for 40 games, including playoffs
.662 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 2014-2015 for 34 games, including playoffs
.632 _ Bengals winning percentage in 2013-2014 for 34 games, including playoffs
.629 _ Bengals' winning percentage in 1988-89 for 35 games, including playoffs
6 _ Ben Roethlisberger's playoff wins in first three seasons, most all-time for a quarterback
5 _ Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's playoff wins in first three seasons, tied with Russell Wilson.
67.3 _ Burrow's career postseason completion percentage, third on the active list behind Nick Foles (68.1) and Matt Ryan (67.5)
45 _ Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's NFL-leading catches during last two postseasons
44 _ Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's catches last two postseasons
588 _ Postseason yards Chase had in first two seasons, second best all-time
643 _ Postseason yards Washington wide receiver Charlie Brown had in first two seasons, (1982-83).
457 _ Postseason yards Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had in first three seasons, No. 2 all-time
474 _ Postseason yards Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis had in his first three seasons.
19 _ Postseason field goals for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, fourth on the active list and second most without a miss. (Robbie Gould is 29-for-29)
68.2 _ Burrow's career regular-season completion percentage, No. 1 all-time
67.7 _ Drew Brees' career regular-season completion percentage, No. 2 all-time
100.4 _ Burrow's career regular-season passer rating, fourth best all-time.
105.7 _ Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' all-time leading career passer rating
87.5 _ Andy Dalton's second-best passer rating on Bengals all-time list
82 _ Career regular-season TD passes for Burrow, fifth fastest all-time in 42 games. Also No. 6 on Bengals' all-time list.
85 _ Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's fourth-best TD passes in 42 games
93 _ TD passes for Jeff Blake, fifth on Bengals all-time list
11,774 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Burrow, fifth fastest all-time in 42 games.
11,846 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Matthew Stafford in 42 games, fourth fastest all-time
15,134 _ Career regular-season passing yards for Blake, fifth on Bengals all-time list
2,501 _ Chase's career regular-season yards in first two seasons
2,407 _ A.J. Green's regular-season yards in first two seasons
86.2 _ Chase's yards per game, third on the active list behind Justin Jefferson (96.5) and Julio Jones (87.9) if he had the minimum 200 catches. (He has 168.)
25 _ Chase's third-best TD catches the last two seasons, including playoffs, behind Cooper Kupp's 28 and Kelce's 27.
3,028 _ Higgins' career regular-season yards, only second Bengal to have at least 3,000 in first three seasons. (A.J. Green had 3,833.)
35.5 _ Regular-season sacks for Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson in 2020s, fourth most in decade.
184 _ Regular-season combined tackles in 2020s for Bengals' Sam Hubbard, tied with Maxx Crosby for the most in decade by a defensive end
7 _ Career interceptions by Bengals' Logan Wilson, most by an NFL linebacker in the 2020s
14 _ Career interceptions by Jessie Bates III, fifth all-time for a Bengals safety