Presented by

Jessie Bates III Returns And Says He's 'Absolutely' Ready To Play In The Opener

Aug 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

Jessie Bates III makes his Super Bowl pick.
Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Jessie Bates III makes his Super Bowl pick.

Free safety Jessie Bates III returned with his bountiful bag of postseason heroics to Paycor Stadium and on Wednesday met the press a few hours before the Bengals hosted a joint practice against the defending NFL champion Rams, the team he intercepted in the end zone during Super Bowl LVI.

Bates looks to have returned in time to make his fifth straight Opening Day start for the Bengals Sept. 11 against the Steelers at Paycor. It would be his 64th start in a career he's missed just two games after they chose him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I think I can go there and play now. I think I went about this as a pro," Bates said. "I'm in the best shape of my life. I think the reason I'm coming back earlier is to get those relationships with other guys.

Bates and the Bengals failed to reach a long-term contract in negotiations that were at full boil during last year's training camp as well as on the doorstep of free agency back in March. Without a deal the Bengals made him their franchise player by tendering him a one-year contract of $12.9 million.

"I think this is an opportunity for me to prove not to the Bengals but to the whole league, just like any other year," Bates said. "I look at every single year as a contract year regardless. If you think about it, people get traded, people get cut every year. So my mindset has always been every year is a contract year and to gain the respect around the league. So like I said, whether it's here, which I would love it to be, or somewhere else, I'm going to show who Jessie Bates is on and off the field.

Bates said he'll ease into it this week and then ramp us his activity next week and says "absolutely," he plans on playing in the opener.

"I'm blessed. I'm glad to be here," said Bates, who said he mulled all options. "Some people were surprised. Even the cafeteria lady, Miss Marie, gave me a hug. That's a good feeling ... I know what we have in this building .... I love the game. I love being around it. I'm going to put my best foot forward for this team and for me."

At just 25 Bates has established himself as a locker-room leader, a guy head coach Zac Taylor credited for helping the Bengals get virtually perfect attendance at the 2021 voluntary spring workouts that set the tone for the run to the AFC title. His 63 Bengals games are the most on defense and the team reaction before Wednesday's practice indicates his place still stands.

"We knew he was going to come back. There was no doubt. He wasn't going to sit out. He's a leader," said wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who has played the most Bengals games on offense. "He's been working his tail off. I've seen him the whole time. A lot of the things we couldn't speak of or had no idea what was going on. We have to let him handle the business side of it. He's the type of guy that's not selfish. He'll come back and be able to help the team."

It's not like Bates had disappeared this summer. Last month he joined teammates Joe Burrow and Chidobe Awuzie in Las Vegas at UCF 276 and later in July he popped into Paycor for the Cincinnati Music Festival. Then two weeks ago he watched the Bengals' preseason opener from his Paycor suite.

"You can feel the energy in the locker room. Great to get him back," Burrow said. "It was a jolt... Another great locker guy that builds chemistry. I think that translates on the field and helps us win.

"Everyone loves Jessie... His business is his business. He's here and he's ready to play."

Bates reported 27 days after training camp started Tuesday and returned to a starting defense that has all its Super Bowl starters back, a crew he helped lead to Los Angeles with an NFL-best two interceptions and six passes defensed in four playoff games.

It was Bates' tipped Patrick Mahomes pass while covering Tyreek Hill on his last play as a Chief that led to strong safety Vonn Bell's interception in overtime of the AFC title game and set up the drive that put the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

"He's played great here for four years," said left end Sam Hubbard, a draftmate who arrived in the third round with pick after the Bengals took Bates. "I know how badly he just wants to play football.

"It's really exciting to see him back in the building. He's a great leader, a great teammate and I'm confident he'll pick up right where he left off."

Bates has yet to play with the man whom replaced him in the starting lineup, first-round pick Dax Hill of Michigan. He's working on a two-week roster exemption, but he can be activated at any point.

"I've seen the film and how explosive Dax Hill is," Bates said of the younger guys. "I'm glad they're on the team."

Bates said he expected the Bengals to draft a safety.

"I don't take it personally," Bates said. "When I got drafted in the second round, they already had two safeties."

He recalled at the time it made sense when they cut George Iloka because he "was making eight million and I was making $500,000."

Bates said he spent this offseason spending the most time with his family since college and "that had a great impact."

"I had a good time being away."

But he says he's ready to play and said he's in a better place than last year, when he admitted he had trouble coping with the contract situation. He also said the lure of playing with Burrow would be a factor as he goes into free agency next year, but he says he's only thinking about winning games at the moment.

"That franchise number is a good number," Bates said.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Taking Training Camp Scrimmage "Like A Game,"; Burrow Sees The Future And It is This

It's not exactly a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, but when the Bengals scrimmage the Rams Wednesday on the Kettering Health Practice Fields it's not your typical joint session between NFL teams, either.

news

Bengals Roster At A Glance: Crunch Time As Training Camp Dwindles

On Saturday (6 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals play the preseason finale against the Rams in what is truly a Super Bowl for the guys on the back of the roster. At the moment, the Bengals probably have about 57-59 names on their big board as they look to make the cut to 53.

news

Bengals Notebook: Safety Mike Thomas Leads Polishing of Special Teams; Clay Johnston Tries To Better 20 Tackles; Chrisman Wants To Hang

What to make of it all Sunday night at Met Life Stadium? The Bengals, who sat all their starters but long snapper Clark Harris, lost in the last 35 seconds to a Giants team that went with their starting quarterback Daniel Jones for three series and hung with many other starters on each side of the ball for much of the first half.

news

Quick Hits: Evans Learns Lesson For 73-Yard KR; S Mike Thomas Has Giant Play In Bengals Return; Dax Hill Playing Like A Vet

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. _ Bengals running back Chris Evans didn't rest on the laurels of his 41-yard kick return in the preseason opener and with the soundtrack of special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons burning his ears he went even longer with a 73-yarder Sunday night against the Giants in a 25-22 preseason loss at MetLife Stadium.

news

Pre-Game Notebook: Munoz Seeks Striped Company In Hall; Big Night For Bengals O-Line With Return Of D'Ante Smith

JERSEY CITY, N.J. _ Anthony Munoz, the lone Bengal in Canton, agrees with a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first-ballot election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame next summer:

news

Small-Town Cordell Volson Gets Shot In Big Apple In Pursuit Of Bengals LG Job

A few vignettes along the Bengals offensive line heading into Sunday's preseason game (7 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Giants in New York. They all revolve around rookie left guard Cordell Volson, the small-town kid getting his first NFL start in the city that never sleeps.

news

Training Camp Report: Feat Of Clay In Past As Johnston Bids For Bengals Roster; A Peak At Lineup Vs. Giants

Last year in the playoffs, Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston took down a king. Now this year in the preseason he's simply trying to get back over the moat into the kingdom.

news

Training Camp Report: NFL's Best Slot Players Bearing Bengals Camp

File this one under the dog-eared football cliché of "Some days the bear gets you and some days you get the bear," as Bengals training camp steamed on Thursday at the Kettering Health Practice Fields. You have to expect it in a camp featuring a bear of a matchup pitting the NFL's best slot receiver in Tyler Boyd against the league's best slot cornerback in Mike Hilton.

news

Training Camp Report: You Still Can't Zero Joe Burrow

Even if he's 22 days out of an appendectomy and in his first 11-on-11 action since Super Bowl night, you still can't Zero Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

news

Joe Burrow Looks To Pull More Weight As He Begins Training Camp Team Drills

As Joe Burrow prepared to participate in Wednesday's 11-on-11 team drills for the first time since he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl back in February, he also met the press for the first time this training camp.

news

Joe Burrow Covers Another Bengals Memory

Every Cincinnati kid of a certain age can tick off the most memorable Sports Illustrated covers with the fading address labels and the mailbox's creases. Add Joe Burrow to the archives.

Advertising