Jessie Bates III Ensures the Holidays Are A Little Easier for Some Local Families  

Dec 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM
S Jessie Bates III hosts an outing at Top Golf as part of his Single Moms Weekend.

The 3rd Annual JB3 Single Mom's Weekend was a fun-filled 3 days for 3 mom's and their children. Partnering with Bigger Than Sneakers, a local Cincinnati non- profit, the Bengals safety put together a memorable weekend for the mom's and their kids.  Bates invited the families to Target to get their Christmas shopping done where he joined them to help fill their shopping carts. Following the shopping spree courtesy of Bates, he rented out a movie theater for the kids, not forgetting the popcorn and snacks, while he treated the mom's on their own, kid's free, dinner.  On Saturday, Bates made time for the each of the kids to get haircuts before he and Bengals mascot, Who Dey, joined the families for an afternoon of golf at Top Golf.   To round out the three days of memories, the families were hosted by Bates' mother in the Bates family suite where they enjoyed the Bengals win over the Cleveland Browns, complete with a visit from the cheerleaders, and a trip down to the field to spend a little more time with Bates after the game.

Bates, who was raised by a single mother, feels passionate about giving back to single mothers as he understands the sacrifices single mothers must make when on their own raising a family.  Bates' mother has been by his side, hosting these families, each year since his Single Mom's Weekends started in 2019.

The NFLPA recently recognized Bates as their Week 15 Community MVP for his efforts to support single mothers.

