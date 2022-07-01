All-Time Numbers Within Striking Distance For These Bengals in 2022

Numbers we'd like to see some Bengals put up in 2022.

(Stats from Pro Football Reference.)

1,455 _ Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's NFL rookie and Bengals record yards receiving from last season.

1,562 _ Yards Chase needs to catch to pass old LSU teammate Justin Jefferson for most yards receiving in first two seasons of an NFL career (3,016).

1,301 _ Yards Chase needs to catch another old LSU receiver, Odell Beckham, Jr., for second most receiving yards in first two seasons of an NFL career (2,755).

953 _ Yards Chase needs to catch A.J. Green and his seventh most yards receiving in the first two seasons of an NFL career and most by a Bengal (2,407).

852 _ Yards wide receiver Tee Higgins needs to pass Chad Johnson for second most receiving yards by a Bengal in first three seasons of a career (2,850)

841 _ Yards Higgins needs to catch Cris Collinsworth for third most receiving yards by a Bengal in first three seasons of a career (2,839…A.J. Green has the Bengals record with 3,833, third most of all-time).

16 _ Touchdown catches Chase needs to pass Randy Moss for most in first two seasons of a career (28).

13 _ TD catches Chase needs to pass OBJ for second most in first two seasons of a career (25).