All-Time Numbers Within Striking Distance For These Bengals in 2022

Numbers we'd like to see some Bengals put up in 2022.
(Stats from Pro Football Reference.)
1,455 _ Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's NFL rookie and Bengals record yards receiving from last season.
1,562 _ Yards Chase needs to catch to pass old LSU teammate Justin Jefferson for most yards receiving in first two seasons of an NFL career (3,016).
1,301 _ Yards Chase needs to catch another old LSU receiver, Odell Beckham, Jr., for second most receiving yards in first two seasons of an NFL career (2,755).
953 _ Yards Chase needs to catch A.J. Green and his seventh most yards receiving in the first two seasons of an NFL career and most by a Bengal (2,407).
852 _ Yards wide receiver Tee Higgins needs to pass Chad Johnson for second most receiving yards by a Bengal in first three seasons of a career (2,850)
841 _ Yards Higgins needs to catch Cris Collinsworth for third most receiving yards by a Bengal in first three seasons of a career (2,839…A.J. Green has the Bengals record with 3,833, third most of all-time).
16 _ Touchdown catches Chase needs to pass Randy Moss for most in first two seasons of a career (28).
13 _ TD catches Chase needs to pass OBJ for second most in first two seasons of a career (25).
7 _ TD catches Chase needs to pass Isaac Curtis for eighth most in first two seasons of a career and most by a Bengal (19)
34 _ Joe Burrow's Bengals record touchdown passes last season.
34 _ TD passes Burrow needs to pass Andy Dalton into fifth place for most TD passes in his first three seasons and most by a Bengal (80).
32 _ TD passes Burrow needs to pass Carson Palmer into sixth place for most TD passes in first three seasons of a career and second most by a Bengal (78).
4,611 _ Burrow's Bengals-record yards passing last season.
4,062 _ Yards passing Burrow needs to pass Dalton into sixth place for most yards passing in first three seasons of a career and most by a Bengal (11,360).
5,659 _ Yards passing Burrow needs to pass Andrew Luck for most in first three seasons of a career (12,957)
100.2 _ Burrow's passer rating in first two seasons
108.9 _ NFL's top passer rating in first three seasons, set by Patrick Mahomes.
101.0 _ Deshaun Watson's passer rating in first three years, fifth best.
102.6 _ Lamar Jackson's passer rating in first three years, fourth best.
7.9 _ Burrow's yards per attempt in first two seasons.
7.9 _ Boomer Esiason's yards per attempt in first three seasons, sixth longest all-time and longest by a Bengal.
9 _ 300-yard passing games Burrow needs to pass Ken Anderson into third on the Bengals career list (19).
10 _ Touchdowns running back Joe Mixon needs to pass Corey Dillon into seventh place on the Bengals career list (50).
9 _ Touchdowns Mixon needs to pass Rudi Johnson into eighth place on the Bengals career list (49).
436 _ Rushing yards Mixon needs to become fifth 5,000-yard rusher in Bengals history.
1,436 _ Rushing yards Mixon needs to become third 6,000-yard rusher in Bengals history
1,000 _ Rushing yards Mixon needs for fourth 1,000-yard season to move into second place past James Brooks, Rudi Johnson and Cedric Benson on the Bengals all-time list headed by Dillon's six.
6 _ Carries Mixon needs to pass Cedric Benson into fifth place on the Bengals all-time list (1,109)
22 _ Catches Mixon needs to pass Dillon and Archie Griffin into third place on the Bengals career list for receptions by a running back (192).
29 _ Catches wide receiver Tyler Boyd needs to pass Isaac Curtis into sixth place on Bengals all-time list (416)
30 _ Catches Boyd needs to pass Cris Collinsworth into fifth place on the Bengals all-time list (417).
430 _ Yards Boyd needs to catch to catch Bob Trumpy (4,600) and Tim McGee (4,703) and become Bengals' ninth 5,000-yard receiver
5 _ Interceptions Jessie Bates III needs to move into fourth place on the Bengals all-time list for safeties with Robert Jackson and Kevin Kaesviharn (15).
8.5 _ Sacks edge rusher Trey Hendrickson needs for most by a Bengal in back-to-back seasons since the sack became an official stat in 1982. Eddie Edwards had 22 in 1983-84 and Carlos Dunlap had 21.5 in 2014-15 and 2015-16.