The Conversation: Jake Browning Leads Bengals Into Playoff Push Looking To Win First NFL Start Instead Of Trying Not To Lose It

GH: What was it like playing for Zim?

JB: I liked playing for Zim. He was more on the defensive side. I was with Gary and Klint Kubiak a lot. Kevin Stefanski was the OC my rookie year. I learned a lot from all those guys. I enjoyed my time with (quarterback) Kirk Cousins. Still a guy I keep in touch with and I think very highly of. Just watching how he operates, getting to learn some things from him. Getting to learn some things from Joe. As you're going through all these different practice squad years of like, 'Damn, I'm not playing,' and then just doing everything you can to stay engaged so you're still learning from maybe their mistakes and things that they do well.

I think you have to be pretty engaged to pick up on some of those things and so that was always kind of my focus. Be very engaged in meetings, be very involved with the week-to-week.

GH: What did you learn from Burrow and Cousins?

JB: Well, first of all, both guys, at least in my experience, have been very open with how they feel about certain plays and what they see. I was an undrafted rookie coming in and Kirk was very accessible. I don't know if all guys at that stage in their career would have been like that. And so I really appreciate it. Things he did, even like taking care of his body, soft tissue work, stuff like that.

And then just how he kind of went about preparing where his mind was at during games. A lot of teams run the same plays and Kirk and Joe will both kind of talk through like, ' Yeah,' whenever they call that play, 'here's kind of what I think.' And there's a lot of value in that for me. Being a guy until about a year ago who wasn't playing a ton. It's like, 'Okay, let's store that away in the memory bank if that comes up for me,' and then kind of playing with the same idea behind it because they kind of reached those conclusions with so many reps. So let me just piggyback off that.

GH: Have you heard from Cousins in the last couple of days?

JB: I can't remember. I've had a lot of texts, but he's someone I still keep in touch with every now and then.

**GH: I would imagine you reached out to him when he got hurt a few weeks ago.

**

JB: Yeah. Sucks to see that happen. He's been playing at a very high level. I think it's been good to see the last couple of years … I was there behind the scenes and watched him play a lot of really good football. And then he kind of had a bad rap. And then the quarterback show ("Quarterback," the Netflix documentary), it was good to see that, too, because that is very genuine. That was the most genuine representation of my experience around him. And then just to see him go out … you know, he's not a guy who's going to move around a ton. But he plays on time and he's super accurate, and that's getting the ball to where it needs to go on time.

And just comparing that to how Joe avoids pressure and will extend plays. So there are two ways to do it. Just to see both and both guys do it at a high level, it was good for my development.

GH: What else have you learned from Joe?

JB: A lot. I've spent a lot of time with him in meetings. I think kind of going back to my time with Kirk, I'm never afraid to ask questions. 'If you don't feel like answering it, you don't have to.' But he always has. 'Hey, this play call. What made you get to throw this?' Because I'm always behind him whenever he's taking reps thinking, 'Okay, this is where I would throw the ball.' Sometimes I'm thinking I would have thrown one thing and then he throws it over there. 'What did you see that made you go over there?' A lot of the really good quarterbacks I've been around, they can always explain what their thought process was and why they did a certain thing. It's super valuable to be a younger guy or a guy who hasn't had a ton of reps and be able to ask those questions and get good answers.

GH: Joe said you and him have similar personalities. Agree?

JB: Yeah, both kind of in the same stage in life. Not married or any kids or anything like that. I've gotten along well with Joe.

GH: He says he's a routine guy, too.