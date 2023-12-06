Bengals-Colts Quick Hits: Browning Breaks Two-Decade Accuracy Record; Chido On  Mend Just In Time; Hope Taylor-Britt Can Return; Jake-Minshew Meet Again

CORNER CHAT: Taylor said there's hope that No. 1 cover cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) can return before the end of the season. He's on injured reserve for three more games, so he could play the last two games, New Year's Eve in Kansas City and the weekend of Jan. 7-8 at Paycor against Cleveland. Probably pending their playoff hopes.

Chidobe Awuzie, who had the title of No. 1 cover cornerback before tearing his ACL on Halloween of 2022, has stepped up and looks to be rounding into form. Monday night marked the first time he played every snap since two weeks before the injury and Pro Football Focus gave him the Bengals' second-highest coverage grade to go with a season-high tying eight tackles against the Jags' fleet receivers.

"You just see so much confidence and seeing concepts and understanding the scheme of the defense and the communication aspect of things," Taylor said. "Those are all things he's tremendous at and he just continues to improve physically to my eye. It really is amazing that he came back to play so quickly as a DB off an ACL.

"They threw some balls downfield against him and he was right there in position every step with one of the fastest receiving groups in the league. I thought he was step for step with those guys."

ANOTHER CLOSE ONE? You kind of get the sense this one is going to be closer than the last time Browning met Colts backup Gardner Minshew II, which was five years ago in the Apple Cup when Browning led Washington to a 28-15 win over Minshew and Washington State.

Since then, six of Minshew's 13 NFL wins with two different teams have been of the fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive variety. Two have been this year and he's coming off a walk-off win he fired a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pitman in overtime to beat the Titans.

Minshew also has a Paycor fourth-quarter comeback over Taylor when he led the Jaguars to an Oct. 20, 2019 win. And, of course, thanks to Monday night's overtime, Browning has a fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive to his credit.