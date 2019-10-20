Jags Pick Off Bengals In Final Quarter

The Bengals defense, stingy all day in keeping their lifeless offense afloat, finally wilted after Randy Bullock gave them a 10-9 lead on a 38-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. On the last play of the quarter, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., ran a jet sweep, cut it up inside and used a missed tackle at the line of scrimmage to scamper for 20 yards. On the first play of the fourth quarter, cornerback B.W. Webb let wide receiver Chris Conley get inside of him a slant and then missed the tackle on what looked like was going to be a 15-yard gain. Conley took it for 47 yards to set up Minshew's third-down two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keelan Cole in the right corner of the end zone that gave them a 15-10 lead with 12:41 left in the game. Then Minshew found wide receiver Chris Conley cutting across the middle covered by cornerback Tony McRae for the two-pointer that made it 17-10.