Bengals Left Tackle Jackson Carman's Postseason Of Opportunity And Mind Over Matter

Or as Carman put it last week getting ready for the Bills: "It's kind of like skateboarding. You've got a natural side that you take a lot of reps and if you flip you have to kind of learn the reverse muscles. But over time, when you're learning all those positions, you kind of build all those muscles equally, so it makes it easier to translate from slot to slot."

But it's been more mind over matter and Carman has a quick, interesting one.

Remember, here's a guy that's taught himself nearly double-digit instruments to play. Krause once saw him bring the always buzzing Jungle Jim's to a halt when he picked up a ukelele out of the toy section and serenaded the place while shopping for his draft party.

"Loving yourself. Forgiving yourself and being able to move forward. Stack days. Get better," said Carman, who can break down his mindset like a pass set so you can see it.

"You try to eat healthy, right? Then all of a sudden you're going to snack on some pizza. Then you get all mad at yourself. Then you go again and eat a burger the next day. You forgive yourself for that and say, 'OK, I'm going to get back on track and you move forward.' You love yourself."

There was a lot to chew on last Sunday and not just the 27-10 win where the Bengals three new offensive linemen ruled the day. It was Carman's 23rd birthday, a birthday he shares with his mother Mary. She flew into Buffalo and met the guys at the stadium gates.

The birthday was also a reminder that the Bengals drafted him in the second round when he was just 21. So when this year's fourth-rounder Cordell Volson beat him out at right guard during training camp, it got him thinking.

"Even though Cordell's a rookie, he's still two years older than me. I knew I still had a lot of room to grow and future ahead of me to make improvements," Carman said. "There's no sense going down in the dumps because things don't go your way in the moment. Let God take his course.

"You think about it, if that had happened in that moment, I might not have had the opportunity to step in at left tackle when I did. God works everything out."