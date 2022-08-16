Training Camp Report: Bengals Looking At Left Guard Over Training Camp's Long Haul

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't looking at his roster's biggest battle and his team's tune-up for the Sept. 11 opener in the context of the final two preseason games.

He's counting the rest of his seven padded practices left in training camp just as much, if not more. So after Taylor switched the left guards Monday for the first time in this offseason and preseason and put fourth-rounder Cordell Volson with the first team and second-year starter Jackson Carman with the second team, he cautioned caution.

"Everybody wants us to name one," Taylor said. "People should not read too much into this. We're getting these guys work. Depending on the day. We've got a long ways to go."

They split the snaps and the halves in the Friday night preseason opener: Volson, the huge, physical rookie from North Dakota. Carman, the athletic second-year college tackle. Volson looked more consistent in pass protection than Carman, but Carman, who got nicked in the game and missed Sunday's practice, also showed up with some powerful run blocking.

"A little bit of both. A little bit of both," said offensive line coach Frank Pollack when asked if Volson got Monday's nod off Carman's injury or his own performance. "We're just evaluating everybody, still seeing who's the guy who's going to take that job."

Pollack echoed what Taylor said. Monday didn't mean Volson had the job.

"That's the nature of today's reality TV. The NFL has become one big, giant reality TV show," Pollack said. "I guess that's good for the fans and for everyone involved in the league, and all the trimmings that come along with that. But at the same time, it can be a distraction, too.

"Everything is a competition. Guys understand that. They are told that on a daily basis," Pollack said. "They compete. Everything they do is getting evaluated. That's just the nature of the NFL. Everybody is saying the same thing to all the young guys trying to earn jobs. That's nothing unique to the Bengals."

It's a new game and Pollack gets it. A sixth-round pick of the 1990 49ers, Pollack grew up in the league with punishing two-a-days in training camp. Now the Bengals go once a day two days in a row before they get a day off the field. There is more to it than the games, now. Because the games are so dangerous, practices have become an even bigger evaluating tool.

"Every day they're competing. They're going against good players here with Bengals, too," Pollack said of practice. "Everything is being evaluated. Everything is going to be under consideration on who's going to eventually win that job."

So this is just one day in the Carman-Volson evaluation. Plenty of practices left and that's how Taylor wants it after studying his first three camps.

"Our experiences and looking back at the history, a lot of the soft tissue stuff has happened on that third day," Taylor said. "Where you're really... guys have had a second day and then they get it. It happened to us last year. We did go three days in a row after that three day ramp up and on that third day we lost a lot of skill guys.