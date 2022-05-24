Jackson Carman "Progressing," In Bid For Bengals Left Guard Job

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack has been tough on left guard hopeful Jackson Carman and that's fine by Carman because in his second season he's asked him to do just that.

"I want to go to the next level and he's been there. He's trying to take me and that's what I'm trying to do," Carman said after Tuesday's voluntary session.

"That's the really big thing is having Frank. You're going to learn, have him on you. You're growing. None of our paths are the same. That's life. In anything. Being able to have a guy with so much experience and knowledge and want to is a blessing no matter what form it comes in."

One of the many reasons Pollack, the former 49er backup who got in 90 games during the '90s and won a ring, has become one of the NFL's top offensive line coaches is because he knows what players are faced with and how they can cope and he won't lower the standard he had as a player. He says he treats them all tough.

Call it tough love.

"I'm coaching him like I coach everybody. I coach them hard. Hopefully, they feel me love them up when I think they do some good things and feel me when I'm on them to do it a little bit better. That's coaching," Pollack said. "They know when I'm excited, proud of then, fired up. We had a really good day today and I let them know that."

Pollack also lets it be known that he thinks after a rough rookie season Carman lost his job twice, he is "progressing, taking the next step." Pollack also said plenty when he put Carman in the one spot on the line that's up for grabs.

"He's working really hard. It's evident," Pollack said. "Focusing on doing some drills and applying what we're teaching as far as fundamentals, technique, and footwork. Where his eyes should be and all that good stuff.

"He's working hard. I'm excited about it."