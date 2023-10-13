Sunday's Hot Spots: Ja'Marr In Reach Of Bengals, NFL Milestones; O-Line Makes It Comfortable For Joe Burrow As It Eyes Seattle Rush; Higgins, Awuzie Game-Time Calls

O-LINE TAKE: No matter what records go by the wayside Sunday, if the Bengals are going to win they'll have to get a yeoman effort by an offensive line that has pleased the only people it has to.

The coaches.

For instance, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan remembers what it felt like going into games two years ago.

"And even in the (2022) playoffs we had guys that weren't used to playing. It just feels different," Callahan said. "It's just everything about it feels much more solid and nailed down upfront for us as a coach. That's how I feel.

"I think pass pro is markedly improved against some good fronts. I think they're doing the job that we want them to do. I'd like to give up maybe one less sack a game … In the run game, we've been good. We can be better, we can get more out of the run game than we've gotten. But I've been pleased with the performance."

Even with quarterback Joe Burrow's mobility issues, the Bengals are eighth-best in the league when it comes to allowing sacks per pass. And Burrow has thrown the third most passes in the league.

Now Burrow faces a Seattle defense coming off an 11-sack game against the Giants two weeks ago. Known for their physical play and stunting games up front, anybody can run free and has. Four different players had two sacks each against New York. The Bengals are saying communication up front is the key.

"There have been a couple of breakdowns, but the volume in which we pass the ball, we're doing a decent job," said center Ted Karras. "It's important for us to get our sets right, and be in the right position to make Nine comfortable. When he's comfortable, we can all see what happens."

Nine is Burrow, of course, and last Sunday did Karras' heart good.

"I was really happy to see him get that off his back," Karras said of Burrow regaining his old form and mobility last week. "FedEx Air Player of the Week and we go out there and score 34 points like we should every week. It just felt good to go out there and do it because we hadn't done it and we need to keep doing it."

If anyone knows what that mobility means, Karras was reminded last Sunday.