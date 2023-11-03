Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Hopes To Stay Picture-Perfect; Why Germaine Pratt Crushes Crunch Time; Emotional Moment

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: What is expected to be Sunday's return to Paycor for Bills safety Damar Hamlin is not just emotional for his close friends like Boyd. Bengals safety Nick Scott played at Penn State with Hamlin's best friend from high school, Panthers running back Miles Sanders, and they would all hang out when Hamlin came up from Pittsburgh to visit.

"Good kid. He's a guy I would see around during the offseason working out, or on trips," Scott says "It hit a little close to home with someone I was friendly with. I reached out to Miles and tried to lift him up at that moment. I stayed away from Damar. I know how tough and busy it has been for him. But I'm looking forward to Sunday before the game and I can say, 'What's up?'"

Whether they know Hamlin or not, that's pretty much the way everybody in the league and the world feels as he comes back to the field where he was revived after a cardiac arrest ten months ago.

"I've heard from people it was tough on our city," Scott says. "Everybody is grateful to their trainers and our trainers and how they responded."

Like Sanders, Boyd grew up in the same area in Pittsburgh and he's been kind of a mentor to Hamlin. Hamlin followed him to Pitt to play college ball (not Penn State) and they've worked each other's camps, where he got to know and became friends with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"It's a memory I'll never forget, but I want to forget in the same sense," Boyd says. "Just to be able to see him back on the field is kind of emotional. Knowing he could have been playing his last game after a one-in-a million chance something like that could happen. He's a great person. He's loyal, strong, trustworthy, an all-around great guy … the kind of guy you want to be around."

Boyd has hardly been surprised how much Hamlin has given back since last Jan. 2 because he did long before that with his foundation geared to help kids from his area. He saw it working the camps and he sees it now in Hamlin's role as ambassador for CPR awareness.

"He overcame that and a lot of good came to him. He wanted to give something to the people who supported him," Boyd says. "He always did a lot of youth activities back home before that happened. Now he's in position to do whatever he wants. He can do even more great things. He's a great guy for the position."