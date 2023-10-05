Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Gets Post-Game Praise; Chido, Taylor-Britt Both Limited; Kwamie's Thoughts Of Home

KWAMIE GOING HOME? Kwamie Lassiter II's dad is one of the most popular players in Arizona Cardinals history, so if Lassiter does indeed get elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Arizona's State Farm Stadium (4:05 p.m.-Cincinnati's FOX 19), what a moment.

Even still, he could end up making the trip even if he's not active.

"Whenever I go back," Lassiter said Thursday, "there are still some fans wearing his jersey (No. 42)."

Lassiter's dad played safety for eight seasons with the Cards from 1995-02 and became a franchise icon with four interceptions in the 1998 finale that lifted Arizona into the playoffs. When he died suddenly at age 49 in 2019, his son was playing at his alma mater of Kansas.

"The stadium opened in something like 2006, so I don't really remember going there," Lassiter II said. "I remember losing the state championship game in there in 2015 when I was a junior. That's the memory I have. It would be crazy to go back."

Lassiter doesn't know if he's playing, but he could with the Bengals looking like they'll be down two receivers. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib) didn't practice for the second straight day and rookie Charlie Jones (thumb) is on injured reserve. Lassiter, who signed undrafted out of Kansas last season, got elevated once last year and played in his only NFL game.

It's not that they don't think he can do it.

"Mr. Consistency. Always in the playbook. Always one of the first ones out and one of the last ones off the field," said wide receiver coach Troy Walters. "Smart guy, good route runner, can play all the positions. He's a valuable guy. Hard worker with good hands."

Lassiter shrugs. He hasn't heard much this week. "I'm just practicing like I'm going to play." But then, he always does. He was one of the last ones off the field Thursday after catching balls from new practice squad quarterback AJ McCarron.

"Either that or I'm catching off the Jugs," Lassiter said. "I'd rather catch with a passer, so I got a chance to throw with the new quarterback."

If he goes, No. 18 is looking for the 42 jerseys.