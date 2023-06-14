Craftsman Ja'Marr Chase Working On Creativity In Go Route Through Bengals Records

Since quarterback Joe Burrow is in his fourth season in Zac Taylor's system and Chase is in his third (never mind the almost voodoo telepathy the pair developed on the Bayou in college), it all stems from the timing they no longer have to worry about.

That has allowed Burrow to also do some spring cleaning as he tinkers with different arm angles.

"I know that I can take a three-step drop and take a hitch and throw it on time where I want to," Burrow says, "but I think this is the time of year where you can kind of experiment a little bit and find out what you can get away with and what you can't and what you can do and what you can't. And so that's kind of what I'm doing right now working that."

But since they've already got the timing down, Chase and Burrow and the vet receivers can pretty much do their own things. For instance, Chase has really no idea what Burrow is working on.

"I'm at the point in life, bro, I've got to look in the air for the ball. Not at the quarterback, so that's a hard one," says Chase when asked about adapting to arm angles. "I can't really see that. I don't really know about that until I watch the film."

Which is fair, because Burrow isn't chronicling which routes Chase is firing a fastball or throwing a changeup. He just wants him in that spot by the time the ball gets there.

"We'll talk about it every now and then. He does his thing and sometimes he'll break it out," Burrow says. "As long as we're on the same page, he's always where he's supposed to be at the time he's supposed to be there. I always tell him, as long as that's happening, I don't really care what you're doing other than that.

"There's just little things here and there that, when you've been in the system for four years now, you can talk with some guys about that are very unique, minute details that maybe you haven't been able to talk about in years past."

If there's anything Chase has learned in his two seasons running NFL routes, it is two things.

One, he's not going to get double-teamed every play: "Unless it's the Chiefs in the playoffs and T.B (Tyler Boyd) is down." Two, all the creativity means nothing when doubled.