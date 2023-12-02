Quick Hits: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Back Together With Goals In Mind; Taylor-Britt Still Limited As Higgins Goes Full

PRACTICE PLAN: Chase isn't sure why ("Maybe somebody just didn't feel like it"), but he says there's more energy this week than last and agrees with quarterback Jake Browning that he appears more comfortable and things are going smoother than before his first start last week against Pittsburgh.

"I expect the offense to put up numbers. It may not be the same, but I expect us to put up numbers," Chase said. "(Monday) is about having hope and still having a shot at the playoffs."

Higgins had been looking at the Burrow loss from the sidelines until this week.

"Guys are not getting too down," Higgins said. "The losses are hurting, but guys are still coming in with smiles on their faces because they know we still have opportunity. If we practice hard and come into the game with confidence and execute, I feel we'll be all right. We know we've got the guys in this locker room to go out there and win."

INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was listed on the injury report with an updated designation. On Thursday he was listed as limited with the quad injury that kept him out of the game last Sunday, but head coach Zac Taylor had been encouraged about his status. On Friday, CTB was still limited with a quad/ankle issue.

The rest was good news. Left end Sam Hubbard (ankle) went full and so did bookend Trey Hendrickson returning from a rest day, as did cornerback Chidobe Awuzie returning from an illness. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill went limited again to rest.

NATIONAL TITLE REDUX: It's also a reunion of the 2020 national championship game when Burrow and Chase beat Higgins and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson. Burrow, Chase, and Higgins had the final say in Lawrence's rookie season of 2021 when the Bengals beat the Jags in a Thursday night game at Paycor Stadium.

But Higgins sees it as a chance to compete against one of his best friends, Clemson teammate and Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. They're so close they talk almost every day and they haven't stopped this week.