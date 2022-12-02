Quick Hits: Bengals Prep For Chase Return; Mixon Questionable

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr is "on track," to play Sunday (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium, ending his four-game absence against the Chiefs team he burned last season for an NFL rookie-record 266 yards.

But running back Joe Mixon is questionable after still not being cleared from concussion protocol as of the end of Friday's practice at the IEL Indoor Facility.

Chase, who played through an aggravated hairline hip fracture in the Oct. 26 win over the Panthers at Paycor, was averaging the same 86 yards per game as he did last year as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was also listed as questionable, but went full Friday for the first time since the injury.

"He did everything we needed to see," said head coach Zac Taylor of Chase's running and cutting. "I hate to use the words 'for sure,' but I'm optimistic. He's on track."

Taylor was less definitive about Mixon as he tries to get him back after missing last Sunday's win in Tennessee with tests apparently still needed to be done. Since he went out, backup Samaje Perine has 28 carries for 88 yards and three receiving touchdowns and Trayevon Williams has four carries for 25 yards and a 24-yard catch. Mixon was able to go limited Wednesday and Thursday and took the field Friday and Taylor says he can go if cleared.

"It's like last week," Taylor said. "If he plays, great. If not, we feel we feel comfortable with the crew of running backs we have."