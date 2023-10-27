Quick Hits: Bengals Banking On Early November Gale In Bay; Ja'Marr Chase Eyes Communication As Key For Resurging Offense; Dax Hill On His Matchup With "Best TE' He'll Face

BYE WEEK ADJUSTMENTS: It also may be no coincidence that the second-half runs have come after the coaches had a bye week to tinker with the Xs and Os. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan vowed last week there would be changes to a unit that has been at the bottom of the NFL rankings and before Thursday's practice he talked about that lofty perch of a bye week.

"It does help us to take a step back and take more of a 30,000-foot view of what's gone on. Sometimes when you're in the middle of the week-to-week, you can't always see all those things," Callahan said. "I think we've been really good at that over the last handful of years. It's been one of our strengths, I think, as a coaching staff.

"Our players respond to the bye really well, too. They come back fresh and energized and Zac does a great job managing that part of it for them. You just feel a different energy in the building when you get a couple days off."

Chase appears to be one of those players responding. Even with a week off, he's sixth in the NFL in catches (50) and ninth in yards (556.) The thing is, the Bengals' other two elite receivers (Tee Higgins with 14 catches for 149 yards and Tyler Boyd with 30 catches for 204 yards) have combined for less than Chase.

Chase has accounted for 33.8% of the Bengals' scrimmage yards this season. That's most in the league. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is second at 31.5. They're trying to jump-start an offense where

Burrow has a league-low 35.1 completion percentage on downfield passes netting 6.6 yards per attempt.

Chase thinks the Bengals are beginning to adjust to the major offseason change in the scheme, which he says is moving every receiver around into different spots and just not him. The key, he says, is communication with Burrow and the receivers.

"It makes the offense more useful. Everyone is in different spots now. Everyone has to know different spots. So they can't just say, 'He's here, we know what the route is,''' Chase said. "There's more in the offense. It's not as simple. It's about positions and receivers and where we're supposed to be.

"We just weren't dialed in on communicating yet. Missed assignments and stuff like that happens. It's all about communicating. It's not about there or not there. It's how we handle it. It's always adjustments you have to be ready for."

Chase says this season is the most he's been involved in any offense and he seems to be getting a kick out of it.