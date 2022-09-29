Storied Bengals Legends Salute New Ring Of Honor Members Isaac Curtis And Willie Anderson

There were also a few gags about Anderson's biggest shoe in Bengals history, the storied pair of 18s. His old right guard, Ken Blackman, who helped him keep the great pass rusher Reggie White sackless in that 1998 game, was still shaking his head how most shoes had seven studs while Anderson's had 15.

Anderson's induction paved a way for an offensive line reunion that represented Anderson's reach in the franchise history. Super Bowl XXIII right tackle Joe Walter joked how the rookie Anderson would still his notes and Legend Anderson thanked him for his mentorship. Center Rich Braham said it was an honor to play with him longer than anyone else and center Brock Gutierrez, now the analyst for Central Michigan, broke down how Anderson was the best he ever saw.

But it got pretty serious pretty fast when it came to Anderson's impact on his teammates. Linebacker Takeo Spikes, his Auburn soulmate also on this year's Hall of Fame ballot, talked about how Anderson quietly provided inspiration.

Safety Herana-Daze Jones, a practice squadder for the 2005 AFC North champs, made the trip to remember how Anderson stopped him one day at lunch and told him that the team appreciated the special teamers and how they were valued in a run Jones would be the Bengals leader in special teams tackles in 2006 and 2007.

Levi Jones, the 10th pick in the draft six years after Anderson and his left tackle bookend in '05, remembered how much Anderson gave to the community and how the O-line followed his lead in the city. He recalled a night in Arizona not all that long ago when he ran into two guys from Cincinnati who remembered as kids Anderson and Jones and several other Bengals showing up to help build a playground and how much it meant to them.

"I had an uncle," Jim Anderson said, "who would say, 'That's all class."

Rock Oliver, now the executive associate athletic director at the University of Kentucky, grew up in Cincinnati following Paul Brown's first teams. He wanted to say something else to Anderson.

"My heroes are the people in my family and those guys," Oliver said. "When I get down or feel bad, I think about my heroes. Ken Anderson. Isaac Curtis. Ken Riley. Lemar Parrish …