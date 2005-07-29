Intern joins coaching staff

Jul 28, 2005 at 08:00 PM

Stan Davis, coordinator for the Arena Football League's top-ranked defense the past two seasons, is working with the Bengals during 2005 training camp as part of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship Program.

Davis's Las Vegas Gladiators defense led the AFL for the second consecutive season in 2005 with an average of just 248.1 yards allowed per game. The defense ranked in the league in takeaways (31).

Davis was born in Joplin, Mo., and attended high school in Inglewood, Calif. He began his coaching career at Inglewood High School, his alma mater, in 1994. Prior to entering coaching, he was a four-year letterman as a defensive back at Long Beach State. While at Long Beach, he was coached by current Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Davis will work with the Bengals through the end of training camp on Aug. 17.

Marvin Lewis is one of three current NFL head coaches who themselves were coaching interns in the league's Minority Fellowship Program. The others are Herman Edwards of the New York Jets and Lovie Smith of Chicago.

Three current Bengals assistants — defensive line coach Jay Hayes, linebackers coach Rickey Hunley and receivers coach Hue Jackson — also were interns in the program.

