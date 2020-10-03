Mixon (Chest) Questionable; Daniels To IR; Redmond Deal Points To Possible Start At RG

The hits just keep on coming and has now turned to the offense for the battered Bengals.

On Saturday morning they added running back Joe Mixon (chest) to the injury report and made him questionable for Sunday's Paul Brown Stadium game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against Jacksonville.

Then on Saturday afternoon they put rotational defensive tackle Mike Daniels (elbow) on injured reserve in a move that takes him out for three weeks.

The Bengals used his roster spot to sign guard Alex Redmond to a contract instead of promoting him from the practice squad, indicating Redmond may very well be their third different starting right guard Sunday in the season's fourth game in what would be his 18th career start.

Mixon, their two-time 1,000-yard rusher, is looking to get jump-started as he heads into the game with 3.2 yards per his 52 carries in the first three weeks. With rookie quarterback Joe Burrow absorbing an NFL-high 14 sacks, Mixon is viewed as a key figure in a joust against the Jags' 16th-ranked defense.

Mixon hasn't missed a game since a knee scope in early 2018 and has played in 31 straight.

The move came after a Friday fraught with injury news regarding regulars that went the wrong way. Daniels, defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) were ruled out while slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs/hamstrg) was doubtful.