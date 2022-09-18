Inactives For Bengals at Cowboys

Sep 18, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Bengals
HB Trayveon Williams
G Max Scharping
OT Hakeem Adeniji
TE Devin Asiasi
DT Jay Tufele

ARLINGTON, Texas _ Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing more than a half last week against the Steelers.

During last year's Super Bowl run the Bengals wore the mantle of "America's Team," and Sunday in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) they play the franchise looking to get it back. The Bengals.com Media Roundtable takes sides.

Darrin Simmons, the famously superstitious and notoriously demanding Bengals special teams coordinator, has given rookie Cal Adomitis what amounts to a ringing endorsement for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) and the long-snapper's NFL debut.

The Bengals hit the road for the first time this season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The game will feature key matchups on both sides of the ball, while a pair of Cincinnati starters are set to line up against their former team.

