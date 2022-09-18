Inactives For Bengals at Cowboys

|Bengals
Bengals Notebook: From St. Louis To State Of Cal's NFL Debut, How Simmons' Long Snappers Evolved; Tee Higgins (Questionable) Goes Full
Darrin Simmons, the famously superstitious and notoriously demanding Bengals special teams coordinator, has given rookie Cal Adomitis what amounts to a ringing endorsement for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) and the long-snapper's NFL debut.
Five Things to Watch: Bengals at Cowboys
The Bengals hit the road for the first time this season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The game will feature key matchups on both sides of the ball, while a pair of Cincinnati starters are set to line up against their former team.