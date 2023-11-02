Quick Hits: If This Is November,  It Must Be Joe Burrow And Bengals; Clay Johnston Returns With Flannel Magic; Orlando Brown Jr. On Zac Taylor's Empathy

With the Bengals hosting the Bills Sunday night (8:20-Cincinnati's Channel 5) in Paycor Stadium's city of stripes, it is November now. In the last two seasons, that's when Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has become a stone-cold killer.

The Bengals are 5-1 in the last two Novembers. Starting from their first November game in 2021, not counting the day they sat all the starters in Cleveland and counting six postseason games, they are 18-4 in November, December, and January.

This October just passed has been pretty good, too. They have won three straight, but the January Man isn't looking very far down the calendar.

"You've just got to keep it a day at a time. I know it sounds cliche," said Burrow after Wednesday's All Saints Day practice, "but if you look too far ahead and look too far in the past, then you're going to lose track of what you're doing and you just have to keep your nose to the grindstone and get better every day. It's cliche, but that's what it is."

What it is this:

Burrow is the hottest quarterback in the NFL and it doesn't look like Sunday night is going to be too cold for a strained calf that he and everybody else seems to have forgotten. With a low of 47 degrees predicted for Sunday, that's right there with Wednesday's 45-degree practice.

"I don't think so," said Burrow when asked if the cold impacts the calf. "It's tough to tell. We haven't had cold weather except for today. It wasn't an issue today. I don't expect it to be an issue."

What is at issue is 5-3 Buffalo, a menacing AFC power the Bengals subdued during last year's snowy AFC Divisional in Buffalo, 27-10. The Bengals are 4-0 against the NFC West, 0-3 against the AFC. Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor are downplaying the late conference start.

"The season plays out how it plays out. We would love to be 7-0 but that's not where we're at," Burrow said.

At 4-3, the Bengals are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but not by much. Two AFC North rivals, the Steelers and Browns, have the last two AFC spots at 4-3, and the Bengals play the Steelers twice and the Browns once. The only team in the playoffs right now that the Bengals don't play the rest of the way are the Dolphins.

It all starts with the Bills, pauses with a home game against a team not in the picture as of now in the 3-4 Texans, followed quickly by a game at 6-2 Baltimore before ending November at Paycor against the Steelers.