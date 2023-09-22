Quicker Hits: If Bengals Need Jake Browning, He's Invested; Tee Hopes To Be MVP-Worthy Again; New Interior Faces Rams Great 

TO A TEE: Wide receiver Tee Higgins isn't exactly re-playing Super Bowl LVI on Monday. But he does know he had both Bengals touchdowns in that game the Rams eventually won, 23-20

"If we had won that game I probably would have been MVP," Higgins said after Thursday's practice. "It is what it is. They ended up getting the best of us. Hats off to them. Hopefully I get two again this week."

He thinks if Browning is called, he'll be able to get it to him. No matter Burrow or Browning, they'll be looking for Higgins after his two-touchdown game and 89 yards last Sunday against the Ravens. Higgins had a great training camp and one of the reasons is with Burrow out he developed a nice rapport with Browning.

"He made good reads. He's a baller. A guy that goes out there and does his job well," Higgins said. "He's got way more confidence with the offense and he was being a vocal leader as he should be. He's definitely built some confidence (with the receivers).

"I see the balls he's throwing for the scout team. He's just putting it in there in perfect spots. When Joe was hurt during the preseason he was putting it in perfect spots. I've got a lot of confidence in him to be able to run the offense."

But he gets his head shaking when it comes to Burrow. There he was throwing him a touchdown back-pedaling in the face of a fierce zero blitz off that right calf. Higgins only wants him to play if he's at 100 %.

"Knowing him, you never know. Who knows?" Higgins asked. "He's a tough guy."

START OF IT ALL: Rams Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald's appearance at Paycor gets a lot of ink/clicks/pub. It's the first time he's been here since he broke up last year's joint training camp practice with an odd and frightening helmet swing.

So it's the second time he's been here since he should have been the Super Bowl MVP (and not Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp) in a game he dominated and ended when he threw Burrow to the ground to force an incomplete fourth-down pass with 39 seconds left.

It will be recalled in the first hours of free agency after that game, the Bengals firmed up their interior by signing two of the top offensive linemen on the market, center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa.

Their importance has not been lost on Burow.