Quick Hits: Bengals O-Line Takes A Bow Keeping 49ers At Bay; Salute To Damar; How Zac Taylor's Friendship With Bills HC Sean McDermott Got Closer

It also gave the run game some diversity. You want an improved run game? How about 134 yards, their biggest day on the ground since last Dec. 11., the second most allowed by the stingy Niners this season?

"I think it was just a lot of variety of runs. We mixed it up a lot," Cappa said. "It depends game-by-game. That's a front where you have to show them different looks. Because you just can't tee off on those guys."

This is the kind of game why the Bengals gave Orlando Brown a $64 million deal and why they drafted Jonah Willims in the first round. Neutralize the best on the edge. Bosa, who recently signed the richest NFL defensive deal, matched up on Brown much of the day and had half a sack. There was no $64 million question.

"They really gave us everything that we needed to win that game," Taylor said. "I thought those guys did a great job giving us the time we needed. Burrow doing a great job with his level in the pocket to make sure he could help. I was really proud of Jonah and Orlando, the effort they gave us and the time they gave us on some tough plays.

"The interior push on a lot of the run-game stuff, the double teams inside with Ted, (left guard) Cordell (Volson) and Alex I thought were really impressive. Some of the balls were spit out on the perimeter on bubbles and, and RPO (run-pass option) throws, but you could see the message they were trying to send in there."

The message was clearly sent on the Bengals' fifth play via Burrow's remarkable alternate reality pocket ability that turned a certain sack and another punt to end another first drive into a ten-yard laser from Burrow to the just-as-surprised-as-everyone-else Tee Higgins and a 7-0 lead beckoned as the drive extended.

"Crazy play. Two different potential sacks," Karras said. "There was a lot of great effort up front blocking. When you watch that clip again, you look for Cappa peeling off Bosa because Bosa had Joe by the collar. Cap peeled him off. Joe had an incredible effort himself, and there were a lot of guys straining to finish and then obviously to have the talent to deliver the ball to Tee Higgins, go down and score, that's your best player making the best plays."

Taylor knew it was a unique play once he got on the plane and saw the play from the end zone on his work pad.