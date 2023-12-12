How To Watch Vikings at Bengals for Week 15 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air nationally on NFL Network and is produced by CBS-TV. In Greater Cincinnati, it also will be aired by WCPO-TV (ABC Ch. 9). Broadcasters are Chris Rose (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst) and Steve Wyche (sideline reporter).
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- In-Market: NFL Network, NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-of-Market: NFL Network, NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Listen
he game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game also will air nationally on Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are John Sadak (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst). The game will also be available nationally on desktop via the Vikings-Bengals game center.