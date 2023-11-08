How To Watch Texans at Bengals for Week 10 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton
and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter).
Streaming
Where To Watch:
- In-Market: CBS/Local12, Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).