How To Watch Seahawks at Bengals for Week 6 of the 2023 Season

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST
Television
The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
Streaming
- In-Market: CBS/Local12, Paramount+ (any device), NFL+ (mobile only)
- Out-Of-Market: NFL Sunday Ticket
- International: Game Pass International
Bengals Bars
Radio
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.