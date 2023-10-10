How To Watch Seahawks at Bengals for Week 6 of the 2023 Season

Oct 10, 2023 at 04:57 PM

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Television

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Streaming

Bengals-Bars-Promo

Bengals Bars

Learn what bars near you are playing Bengals games and submit your bar to be added.

Learn More

Radio

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.

Related Content

news

How To Watch Bengals at Cardinals for Week 5

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and FOX Sports
news

How To Watch Bengals at Titans for Week 4

The Sunday afternoon game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. EST on WXIX-TC (Ch.19) and FOX Sports
news

How To Watch Rams at Bengals for Monday Night Football

The Monday Night Football game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and WLWT.
news

How To Watch Ravens at Bengals for Week 2 of the 2023 Season

news

How To Watch Bengals at Browns for Week 1 of the 2023 Season

news

How To Watch Bengals at Commanders for Week 3 of the 2023 Preseason

news

How To Watch Bengals at Falcons for Week 2 of the 2023 Preseason

Learn how you watch watch, listen and stream the Bengals-Falcons preseason game in Week 2 of the 2023 preseason.
news

How To Watch Packers at Bengals for Week 1 of the 2023 Preseason

Learn how you watch watch, listen and stream the Packers-Bengals preseason game in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
news

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Chiefs

Here's how to watch and listen when the Bengals play the Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 29.
news

How To Watch and Listen to Bengals at Bills

Here's how to watch and listen when the Bengals play the Bills on Sunday, Jan. 22.
news

How To Watch and Listen to Ravens at Bengals

Here's how to watch and listen when the Bengals play the Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Advertising