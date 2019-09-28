How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Steelers Game

The Bengals return to action on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here are the ways to watch and listen to the Week 4 clash:
TV BROADCAST
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
The game will air nationally on ESPN. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WLWT-TV (Channel 5).
- Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
- Analyst: Booger McFarland
- Sideline: Lisa Salters
LIVE STREAM
Phone and Tablet: In-market fans can watch games for free on Yahoo Sports, in the Official Bengals App (iOS users only). Android users can watch it on the Yahoo Sports app only. NFL app offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Desktop: NFL.com, or at ESPN.com (requires TV provider login).
Connected TV devices: the NFL app, ESPN mobile app (requires TV provider login).
Both iOS mobile web and mobile app users attempting to access the live stream should make sure to "Allow Location Access" for their Safari Website app (Settings > Privacy > Location Service > Safari) prior to accessing the live stream.
- Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LOCAL RADIO
Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 6:30 p.m.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller
NATIONAL RADIO
Westwood One
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
- Analyst: Kurt Warner
- Sideline: Ryan Harris
SATELLITE RADIO
SIRIUS: 81 (Cin), 83 (Pit) | XM: 225 (Cin), 226 (Pit)
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.