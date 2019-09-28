How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Steelers Game

The Bengals return to action on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here are the ways to watch and listen to the Week 4 clash:

TV BROADCAST

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

The game will air nationally on ESPN. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WLWT-TV (Channel 5).

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore

Analyst: Booger McFarland

Sideline: Lisa Salters

LIVE STREAM

Phone and Tablet: In-market fans can watch games for free on Yahoo Sports, in the Official Bengals App (iOS users only). Android users can watch it on the Yahoo Sports app only. NFL app offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Desktop: NFL.com, or at ESPN.com (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, ESPN mobile app (requires TV provider login).

Both iOS mobile web and mobile app users attempting to access the live stream should make sure to "Allow Location Access" for their Safari Website app (Settings > Privacy > Location Service > Safari) prior to accessing the live stream.

Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 6:30 p.m.

Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard

Analyst: Dave Lapham

Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

NATIONAL RADIO

Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

Sideline: Ryan Harris

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 81 (Cin), 83 (Pit) | XM: 225 (Cin), 226 (Pit)

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS