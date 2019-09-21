How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Bills Game

Sep 21, 2019 at 01:52 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

According to 506sports.com, Sunday’s contest will air in the Bengals television market for most of Ohio, Kentucky and part of West Virginia, as well as much of New York and northern Pennsylvania.
Ric Tapia/AP2018
The Bengals travel to Buffalo this week for a Sunday showdown against the Bills at New Era Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for most of Ohio, Kentucky and part of West Virginia, as well as much of New York and northern Pennsylvania on CBS.

506sports.com Map Key CBS Early:

  • Yellow: Cincinnati at Buffalo
  • Red: Baltimore at Kansas City
  • Purple: New York Jets at New England
  • Green: Atlanta at Indianapolis

Here are the ways to watch and listen to the Week 3 clash for both teams:

TV BROADCAST

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

  • Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
  • Analyst: Jay Feely

STREAMING

There are also multiple types of streaming options for viewers.

Watch live on Yahoo! Sports or the Official Bengals App, free on your phone or tablet. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms.

Both iOS mobile web and mobile app users attempting to access the live stream should make sure to "Allow Location Access" for their Safari Website app (Settings > Privacy > Location Service > Safari) prior to accessing the live stream.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

For all the ways to watch NFL games, click here.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Radio Pre-game Show: Wayne Box Miller | 11:30 a.m. ET

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 136 (Cin), 103 (Buf) | XM: 380 (Cin), 228 (Buf)

NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. Fans can watch on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

