How To Watch & Listen To The Bengals-Bills Game

The Bengals travel to Buffalo this week for a Sunday showdown against the Bills at New Era Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market for most of Ohio, Kentucky and part of West Virginia, as well as much of New York and northern Pennsylvania on CBS.

506sports.com Map Key CBS Early:

Yellow: Cincinnati at Buffalo

Red: Baltimore at Kansas City

Purple: New York Jets at New England

Green: Atlanta at Indianapolis

Here are the ways to watch and listen to the Week 3 clash for both teams:

TV BROADCAST

The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy

Analyst: Jay Feely

STREAMING

There are also multiple types of streaming options for viewers.

Watch live on Yahoo! Sports or the Official Bengals App, free on your phone or tablet. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms.

Both iOS mobile web and mobile app users attempting to access the live stream should make sure to "Allow Location Access" for their Safari Website app (Settings > Privacy > Location Service > Safari) prior to accessing the live stream.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

For all the ways to watch NFL games, click here.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530; all sports) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard

Analyst: Dave Lapham

Radio Pre-game Show: Wayne Box Miller | 11:30 a.m. ET

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 136 (Cin), 103 (Buf) | XM: 380 (Cin), 228 (Buf)

NFL GAME PASS