How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Jaguars Game

Tune in to the Week 4 matchup as the Bengals return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Time, television, radio, live stream, and everything else you need to know to follow the game.
TV BROADCAST
Network: CBS
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
- Analyst: Jay Feely
According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in Ohio and pockets of Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and South Carolina.
506sports.com Map Key CBS:
- Orange: Jacksonville at Cincinnati
- Red: LA Chargers at Tampa Bay
- Green: Indianapolis at Chicago
- Yellow: Baltimore at Washington
- Purple: Pittsburgh at Tennessee
ONLINE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on television in the local market*:
- Bengals Official App
- Bengals.com mobile website (Safari browser ONLY)
- Yahoo! Sports mobile browser or app
Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Bengals.com, the Official Bengals app and Bengals social media channels will provide game coverage throughout the game. Follow the Bengals on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.
LOCAL RADIO
Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham
- Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller
SATELLITE RADIO
SIRIUS: 98 (Jax), 132 (Cin) | XM: 388 (Jax), 230 (Cin)
LIVE STATS
Follow the game with live stats on Bengals.com.
SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS
NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.