How To Watch, Listen & Follow To The Bengals-Dolphins Game

Dec 21, 2019 at 04:56 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

Tom DiPace
The Bengals face the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action on television, radio and various streaming platforms.

Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action.

TV BROADCAST

Network: CBS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
  • Analyst: James Lofton
  • Sideline: Michael Grady

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in parts of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as the southern half of Florida.

506sports.com Map Key CBS Early:

  • Orange: Cincinnati at Miami
  • Red: Baltimore at Cleveland
  • Purple: Pittsburgh at New York Jets

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms:

  • Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
  • Official Bengals App for iOS devices
  • Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 136 (Cin), 133 (Mia) | XM: 384 (Cin), 229 (Mia)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats (https://www.bengals.com/game-day/2019/reg-week16/bengals-at-dolphins/) on bengals.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

