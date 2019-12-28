How To Watch, Listen & Follow The Bengals-Browns Game

Dec 27, 2019 at 08:29 PM
10582855_858397742355_1326131927192733682_o
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

191227-tune-in-info

The Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action on television, radio and various streaming platforms.

Here are the ways to watch, listen and follow the action.

TV BROADCAST

Network: FOX

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

  • Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin
  • Analyst: Robert Smith
  • Sideline: Megan Olivi

According to 506sports.com, Sunday's contest will air in the Bengals television market in Ohio and pockets of Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

506sports.com Map Key FOX Early:

  • Orange: Cleveland at Cincinnati
  • Red: Green Bay at Detroit
  • Purple: New Orleans at Carolina
  • Green: Chicago at Minnesota
  • Yellow: Atlanta at Tampa Bay

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms:

  • Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
  • Official Bengals App for iOS devices
  • Bengals.com for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

* Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for more ways to watch.

LOCAL RADIO

Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (ESPN 1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The pregame show begins airing at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham
  • Pregame Show: Wayne Box Miller

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUS: 211 (Cle), 136 (Cin) | XM: 385 (Cle), 230 (Cin)

LIVE STATS

Follow the game with live stats on bengals.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Bengals on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

SEE THE REPLAY WITH NFL GAME PASS

NFL Game Pass, which is available now for free on a trial basis, provides access to replays of every game. NFL Game Pass features full broadcasts, condensed games and coaches' film. It is viewable on smart phones and tablets via the NFL App, as well as on connected TV devices via the NFL App, on XBox One, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV. Note: It is not compatible with Google Chromecast.

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Bengals Work Limited Joe Burrow; Ja'Marr Chase Emerges Upbeat After This One-on-One; Injury Update

It sounds like head coach Zac Taylor has the Rams right where he wants them as he preps the Bengals for Monday night's Ring of Honor game (8:15-Cincinnati's Channel 5, ESPN) at Paycor Stadium.

Up in the air.
news

Bengals First Takes: Joe Burrow In Pads; Jeff Blake's Advice To Jake Browning

As the status of Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burow provides riveting second-by-second updates, the greatest emergency quarterback in Bengals history has some advice for Burrow back-up Jake Browning.
news

Bengals Roster Moves: Quarterback Signed to Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.
news

Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Rams

The Bengals are set to host the L.A. Rams in a Monday Night Football showdown at Paycor Stadium. The game airs at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. Here are five things to watch:
Advertising